E.L Returns with New Single, Promises More Active Engagement

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Elom Adablah, professionally known as E.L, has released a new track called Noko Fio and announced plans to increase his public visibility after maintaining a lower profile in recent years.

The artist performed the single live on Monday, February 2, 2026, during an appearance on Asaase Café, where he discussed his creative approach and the message behind the record. E.L, who also produced the track, said the song targets ordinary workers and hustlers across Ghana.

The rapper described Noko Fio as a dedication to Ghanaians who wake up before dawn to work in offices, markets, and various informal sectors. He emphasized that the record is crafted to resonate more deeply over repeated listening rather than create an immediate impression.

During the interview, E.L reinforced his commitment to maintaining an independent artistic identity rather than following popular trends in Ghana’s music landscape. He stated that while he respects contemporary developments in the industry, he prefers to preserve his distinctive sonic identity.

The musician, who won Artiste of the Year at the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, revealed that his creative process relies on long-standing experience rather than actively seeking inspiration. He typically begins with beat production before determining lyrical direction and thematic focus.

E.L acknowledged that Noko Fio has motivated him to re-engage audiences more publicly. While disputing suggestions that he disappeared from mainstream visibility after 2018, he admitted adopting a quieter, concept-focused strategy that prioritized creative output over promotional intensity.

The rapper also confirmed ongoing collaborations with artists including Sarkodie and Joey B, stating that timing will determine release schedules. He hinted at potential future activity with his former collective, revealing that members have held preliminary discussions about new projects.

On music consumption, E.L advised listeners against judging tracks through smartphone speakers, recommending proper audio equipment for optimal experience.

Released in late January 2026, Noko Fio follows E.L’s 2023 Azonto-influenced extended play titled The Teacher. The artist expressed confidence in the track’s reception and urged fans to share it widely.

E.L rose to prominence in Ghana’s hip-hop and Afrobeats scene during the early 2010s, producing hit records for multiple artists including Sarkodie’s You Go Kill Me and Dangerous. His discography includes popular singles such as Obuu Mo, Kaalu, Shelele, and KaaBuAme.

The Dansoman-raised artist attended Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) and later toured internationally with American singer Lauryn Hill. His career has included multiple mixtape releases under The BAR (Best African Rapper) series.