Fire Destroys Tolon SHS Girls’ Dormitory, 346 Students Displaced

A Monday morning fire has destroyed five girls’ dormitories at Tolon Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern Region, displacing 346 students and causing extensive damage to the top floor of the building.

The blaze erupted around 7:20 am on Monday, February 2, 2026, sweeping through the upper level of the dormitory block before the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) brought it under control. Three of the affected dormitories belong to Gbewaa House, while one each is from Furgurson and Tolon-Naa Houses.

No casualties were reported, but students lost personal belongings including mattresses, books, uniforms, school supplies, and other valuables. The displaced students are being temporarily accommodated in other dormitory blocks and classrooms as school authorities assess the damage.

School management is working with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders to provide immediate relief items and alternative sleeping arrangements for the affected students. The incident has created congestion in available facilities, disrupting normal academic and residential routines.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. GNFS officials have yet to establish what triggered the blaze, which spread rapidly through the wooden structures on the top floor.

This marks the second major fire at the Tolon SHS girls’ dormitory. In May 2022, a similar incident destroyed the entire top floor of a 12-unit dormitory block, displacing over 600 students and forcing a temporary school closure. That facility was later rehabilitated by Ghana National Gas Limited Company.

The Monday morning incident comes five days after a devastating fire destroyed the girls’ dormitory at the Northern School of Business (NOBISCO) in Tamale on January 28, 2026, displacing approximately 900 students. The NOBISCO fire was attributed to electrical sparks from a faulty service line.

The pattern of dormitory fires in the Northern Region has intensified concerns about fire safety standards in senior high schools across Ghana. Education and fire safety officials are being urged to conduct comprehensive safety audits, strengthen preventive measures, and intensify awareness campaigns in educational institutions.

According to GNFS data, Ghana recorded 5,585 fire incidents nationwide between January and November 2025, involving both residential and non-residential properties.

The government has announced plans to construct new girls’ dormitories for affected schools, with the Ministry of Education working to expedite reconstruction processes and improve safety standards across educational facilities.

For Tolon SHS, the immediate priority remains providing adequate support for displaced students while authorities work to determine the cause of the fire and plan the rehabilitation of the damaged structure.