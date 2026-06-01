Due Diligence Before Buying a House in Ghana

Buying a house is often called one of life’s biggest milestones, a marker of stability and achievement after years of effort. Beneath that aspiration sits a less romantic truth: acquiring property is as much a legal process as a personal dream.

In Ghana’s real estate market, what looks like ownership is not always ownership in law. Behind every sale lies a chain of documents, interests, consents and sometimes disputes that are invisible at first glance. Without proper verification, a buyer may not be acquiring a home but stepping into an unresolved legal conflict. Due diligence, then, is not optional. It is the foundation of valid ownership.

What land means in law

In legal terms, land is more than the bare surface of the earth. It covers the soil, everything permanently attached to it, the airspace above and the layers beneath. A house is therefore not separate from the land. Unless the parties expressly agree otherwise, it forms part of the land and is treated as immovable property. What a buyer acquires is not merely a building but a bundle of legal rights over the land and all attached to it. That is why house purchases demand strict verification through state institutions, documentation and formal registration.

Search at the Lands Commission

The starting point of any purchase is a search at the Lands Commission. It confirms whether the seller is the registered owner and whether the property carries mortgages, prior sales, court judgments or other encumbrances. The search often gives the first clear picture of a property’s status, either confirming clean ownership or exposing burdens hidden during negotiations. It is protective, not merely informational, and any gap between the results and the seller’s claims should raise immediate concern.

Physical inspection

Documents alone are never enough. Inspecting the house and its surroundings can reveal what paperwork cannot, such as boundary disputes shown through unclear demarcation or irregular fencing, occupants who resist entry, or visible warnings of a dispute. Neighbours and tenants are useful too. Tenants can reveal who collects their rent or whom they recognise as landlord, often exposing inconsistencies the documents miss. At this stage the property itself becomes part of the investigation.

Court and litigation check

A search at the relevant courts in the property’s jurisdiction helps establish whether the property or those claiming it are caught in ongoing litigation. Some disputes never reach the land records and exist only within the court system. Though not always conclusive, this step adds protection against buying into unresolved proceedings.

Title and document verification

Attention then turns to the documents behind the ownership. Where a Land Title Certificate exists, the registered owner must match the seller and the property description must match the actual structure. The indenture, the instrument that transfers ownership, must name the parties, describe the property accurately, define its boundaries and be properly executed before witnesses. Ownership rests on a continuous chain of valid documentation, and any break in that chain weakens the transaction.

Consents and statutory compliance

Even where ownership is clear, the law may require more before a valid transfer. Jointly owned property, such as that of married couples, may need spousal consent, while family property may require the consent of principal family members. Buyers should also confirm that construction followed the building plans approved by the relevant Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDA), since any deviation can carry regulatory consequences. Tax compliance should be confirmed through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure no outstanding liabilities attach to the property.

Dealing with agents

Where a transaction runs through an agent or broker, extra caution applies. Under the Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047), practitioners must be licensed and regulated by the Real Estate Agency Council. Registered agents face oversight and periodic inspection, and breaches of duty are easier to identify and address. For the buyer, using a registered agent adds accountability and lowers the risk of fraud, misrepresentation and unethical practice.

Formalising ownership

Once due diligence is complete, the transaction moves to formal documentation. Under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), transfer documents should be prepared by a licensed lawyer to protect the validity of the deal. A Sale and Purchase Agreement first captures the terms, including payment obligations and conditions of transfer. A Deed of Assignment or Conveyance follows, executed by both parties. The document is then stamped, the relevant duties are paid, and the instrument is lodged for registration at the Lands Commission. Only on registration is ownership fully perfected in law.

The takeaway

Buying a house is not a single act of purchase but a structured process of verification, documentation and registration. In a market where formal systems and informal practices often overlap, due diligence is the difference between secure ownership and future dispute. A house is not just bought. In law, it is proven.