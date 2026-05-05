Driver Who Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Settles Wrongful Death Suit

The man who fatally struck Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit-and-run on Long Island, New York, has settled a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed by the rapper’s mother, bringing a five-year legal battle to a close.

Court documents confirm that Charles Polevich and Carol Maraj reached an agreement in early March, though the financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Carol had filed the lawsuit seeking compensation for the loss of companionship following the death of her husband, Robert Maraj, who was 65 years old.

Robert Maraj was struck by Polevich’s vehicle in February 2021 as he crossed a road in Long Island. Polevich fled the scene but was later identified and arrested after investigators reviewed surveillance footage. He subsequently pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence, and served a one-year prison sentence.

The civil case attracted added attention when Polevich moved to subpoena Nicki Minaj for a deposition, seeking to use lyrics from her music to challenge the quality of her parents’ marriage and potentially reduce the damages he faced. The deposition was never carried out, and the case has now been resolved.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly commented on the settlement.