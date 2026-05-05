PrideSpins Community Soccer Gala Final: a historic showdown at TEPS Park

The PrideSpins Community Soccer Gala (CSG) reached a fever pitch on Saturday, May 2nd, at the TEPS Park in Teshie Estate, delivering an electrifying display of grassroots football that will be remembered for years to come. The “Clash of the Titans” lived up to its billing, bringing together the finest talent from Madina and Teshie to compete for regional supremacy.

In a tournament defined by grit and technical brilliance, Salem Stars emerged as the ultimate victors, clinching the first-place trophy after a series of high-octane performances. They were pushed to the limit by Bongo Stars, who secured a hard-fought second-place finish as the tournament’s runners-up.

The battle for the remaining spots was equally intense. Madina Stars claimed third place, while Jet Eleven finished a commendable fourth. While the team trophies were the primary focus, individual brilliance did not go unnoticed. Bright Loko of Madina Stars was named the Player of the Tournament, a testament to his exceptional skill and playmaking ability that kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the event.

The final was a vibrant celebration of community spirit. Beyond the goals and trophies, fans were treated to an atmosphere filled with music, excitement, and substantial giveaways. Lucky attendees walked away with premium prizes, including TVs, headphones, and speakers, reinforcing PrideSpins’ commitment to rewarding the fans who make grassroots sports possible.

The success of the event highlights the vital role of corporate support in local athletics. By providing a professional platform, kits, and equipment, PrideSpins is ensuring that the raw talent found in neighbourhoods like Madina and Teshie has a clear path to being discovered.

The Accra final is just the beginning of a much larger vision as PrideSpins is dedicated to scaling this initiative across Ghana to ensure that grassroots talent nationwide receives the spotlight it deserves. The excitement is already building for our next stops in Takoradi, Sunyani and Kumasi where each of these cities will host their own iterations of the gala, bringing the same level of energy, professional scouting opportunities, and community engagement that Accra witnessed yesterday.

The expansion of these tournaments is made possible by the PrideSpins Community, where every time you play on our platform, you are directly contributing to the growth of initiatives like the community Soccer Gala. The more the community engages, the more stops we can add to our tour, and the more local athletes we can support. To be a part of this journey and help us bring the gala to every corner of Ghana, register today and join the PrideSpins family: https://pridespins.com.gh/register10free?aff=1518710

Together, we are not just playing a game; we are building a legacy for Ghanaian football.