Drake Surpasses Michael Jackson With 14th Billboard No. 1

Canadian rapper Drake has broken Michael Jackson’s record for the most number one singles by a solo male artist on the Billboard Hot 100, after his track “Janice STFU” debuted at the top of the chart dated May 30, 2026.

The song, which appears on Drake’s album Iceman and interpolates Swedish artist Lykke Li’s “I Follow Rivers,” racked up more than 40.7 million official US streams, 2.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and 3,000 sales in its first tracking week. Its debut gives Drake a career total of 14 Hot 100 number ones, pushing him past Jackson’s 13 and setting a new benchmark for solo male artists in the chart’s 67-year history.

The milestone arrived as part of one of the most statistically dominant weeks any artist has ever recorded on Billboard’s charts. Drake placed 42 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week, breaking the previous record of 37 held by Morgan Wallen since 2025. He also became the first artist in chart history to accumulate more than 400 total entries on the Hot 100, bringing his career tally to 402. Taylor Swift is the nearest competitor with 276.

Drake’s three simultaneous album releases, Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour, all dropped on May 15 after months of teasing via livestreamed episodes. All three debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart at numbers one, two and three, making Drake the first artist ever to occupy the top three positions simultaneously. Iceman also marks his 15th number one album, drawing level with Taylor Swift for the most number one albums by a solo artist.

With 14 chart-toppers, Drake now ties Swift and Rihanna for the most number one singles across all artists. Only Mariah Carey, with 19, and The Beatles, with 20, have more. His nine new top-10 entries this week extended his all-time career record to 90 Hot 100 top-ten appearances.

Drake acknowledged the Jackson milestone on Instagram, posting an illustrated image of the late pop icon rendered with blue braids against a snowy landscape and writing that records broken carry on his name.

The album Iceman’s cover, which features a rhinestone-studded glove reminiscent of Jackson’s signature accessory, has been widely read as a deliberate visual tribute to the pop icon Drake has long framed as his artistic measuring stick. In his 2023 single “First Person Shooter,” Drake had explicitly referenced being one number one away from Jackson’s record.