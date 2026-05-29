Dormaa Marks Dormaahene Birthday With Royal Durbar

The Dormaa Ahenkro traditional area in the Bono Region observed the birthday of its paramount chief, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, last weekend with a durbar that drew sub-chiefs, queen mothers and members of the royal court in ceremonial dress.

Among those who attended was Nana Yaw Asare, the Abrafo Hene of the Dormaa Ahenkro kingdom, whose presence at the celebration underscored the continuity of the traditional military and judicial offices that form the institutional backbone of Dormaa’s chieftaincy structure.

The Abrafo Hene is one of the oldest functional titles within the Akan chieftaincy system. Historically, the office holder served as the commander of the paramount chief’s warrior corps, responsible for leading military operations, maintaining the security of the kingdom’s borders and enforcing the laws and customs of the Dormaaman. The title carries both ceremonial and symbolic weight in contemporary Ghanaian traditional governance, representing the protective arm of the stool.

Birthday durbars of paramount chiefs serve as formal occasions for the renewal of loyalty between a chief and his sub-chiefs, for the settlement of community matters, and for the reaffirmation of the values associated with the stool. The Dormaahene’s birthday gathering drew representatives from across the traditional area, with proceedings marked by drumming, the pouring of libation and the display of royal regalia.

Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II has led the Dormaa Traditional Area for several decades and is regarded as one of the prominent traditional rulers in the Bono Region, with influence extending into development advocacy, land governance and cultural preservation for Dormaa communities both within Ghana and in the diaspora.