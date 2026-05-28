Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Supports PRESEC Students Who Excelled in KSMQ

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, paid a special visit to some students of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) who previously participated in the prestigious Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz (KSMQ).

The KSMQ, a visionary educational initiative founded by Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, was established to promote excellence in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education within the constituency and inspire young students to pursue academic distinction.

The students — Foster Appiah, Cyril Kissi Yeboah, Julian Kwaku Adinkrah, and Christian Ofori-Appiah Amoafo — are currently pursuing General Science at PRESEC and continue to distinguish themselves through academic discipline, dedication, and outstanding performance.

During the visit, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang presented the students with cash support and educational materials as a gesture of encouragement and motivation to remain focused on their studies and continue striving for excellence.

He commended the students for making Abuakwa South proud and reminded them that the future of Ghana depends largely on young people who are prepared to lead with knowledge, innovation, discipline, and integrity.

According to the MP, investing in education remains one of the most effective ways of building a stronger and more prosperous society. He therefore encouraged the students to remain committed to their academic journey and continue pursuing greatness.

The visit further reflects Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang’s unwavering commitment to educational development and his continued support for young talents across the Abuakwa South Constituency.