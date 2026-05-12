Dr. John Kingsley Krugu named spokesperson to lead public messaging

The New Patriotic Party has officially constituted its Standing and Sector Committees, including the Environment & Natural Resource Committee, following a meeting of the National Executive Committee and National Council held on Thursday, 7th May 2026.

According to a press release issued by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the Standing Committees were formed pursuant to Article 10(2)(6) of the Party Constitution, while the Sector Committees, including Environment & Natural Resource, were established under Articles 10(3)(8) and 14(5).

Committee Leadership and Spokespersons

The Environment & Natural Resource Committee will be co-chaired by Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong and Ing. Wisdom Gomashie, with Sarah Ataki serving as secretary.

For public communications, the committee appointed three spokespersons: Nana Akwasi Awuah, Akwasi Konadu, and Dr. John Kingsley Krugu.

Dr. Krugu, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency and the NPP’s 2024 parliamentary candidate for Zebilla, will be a key public voice for the committee. His background in environmental regulation and grassroots campaigning is expected to strengthen the party’s outreach to communities affected by mining, deforestation, and climate impacts.

Mandate for 2028

The committee’s mandate is to develop and communicate the NPP’s policy framework on environment and natural resource management for the 2028 elections. This includes:

1. Policy Development: Formulating proposals on land restoration, water management, climate resilience, and sustainable mining practices.

2. Stakeholder Engagement: Consulting traditional authorities, community leaders, civil society, and industry actors to ensure policies reflect ground realities.

3. Public Communication: Explaining the party’s environmental commitments to voters and responding to national discourse on climate, mining, and resource governance.

4. Linking Environment to Livelihoods: Designing measures that connect natural resource management to job creation and economic opportunities for young people and rural communities.

The committee is expected to begin regional engagements and policy briefings in the coming months as part of the NPP’s preparations for the 2028 general elections.