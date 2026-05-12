Osu-Wem Family Rejects Claims of Lawsuit Against Katamanso Police Commander, Calls Reports False

By Perdita AGYARKO

The Osu-Wem Family of Prampram has firmly denied reports suggesting that it has filed a lawsuit against the Katamanso Police Commander, Supt. Olivia Turkson, and D/Sgt. David Annor, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The family says no legal action has been authorized or initiated by its recognised leadership and insists that the alleged court documents circulating in the media do not reflect its position.

In a statement signed by heads of the family, including Asafoatse Tetteh Odjadam V, Asafoanye Odjadam III and Numo Humphrey Akwetey, the family also disassociated itself from individuals named in the purported writ, stressing that they are not legitimate representatives of the Osu-Wem traditional house.

It further clarified that its relationship with the Katamanso Police remains cordial and based on mutual respect, urging the public and media to disregard what it describes as fabricated allegations intended to create misunderstanding.

Below is the full statement:

Official Statement: Osu-Wem Family of Prampram Denies Alleged Lawsuit Against Katamanso Police Commander

The leadership and members of the Osu-Wem Family of Prampram wish to categorically debunk recent reports circulating in the media regarding a purported lawsuit filed against the Katamanso Police Commander, Supt. Olivia Turkson, and D/Sgt. David Annor.

We wish to state unequivocally that these allegations are entirely baseless, and no such legal action has been authorized or initiated by the legitimate heads of the Osu-Wem Family.

Setting the Record Straight

The family wishes to address the specific claims mentioned in the alleged writ of summons:

* Fabricated Litigation: The Osu-Wem Family has never sued any police officer or the Katamanso Police Command. Any documents suggesting otherwise do not represent the stance or the will of our family.

* Unauthorized Claimants: The individuals identified as plaintiffs in the circulating reports—Nelson Martey, Alexander Narh Nortey, and Ebenezer Nuertey Akwetey—are not recognized representatives of the Osu-Wem Family. Their actions are independent, unauthorized, and do not carry the weight of our ancestral house.

* Relationship with Law Enforcement: Contrary to the claims of “unlawful detention” and “extortion,” the Osu-Wem Family maintains a peaceful and professional relationship with Supt. Olivia Turkson and the Katamanso Police. We operate on terms of mutual respect and cooperation.

We view these “fake allegations” as a calculated attempt by external elements to cause disaffection between the family and the Ghana Police Service. We urge the general public, media houses, and the Gbestle High Court to disregard these claims in their entirety.

“There is no internal dispute leading us to court against Ghana Police Service. We are at peace, and our relationship with the Commander is based on goodwill. Those ranting about lawsuits are simply not part of us.”

— Official Spokesperson, Osu-Wem Family