Dr. Dre Confirmed as Hip-Hop’s Second Billionaire by Forbes

More than a decade after prematurely declaring himself the richest man in rap, Dr. Dre has made it official. Forbes has confirmed the legendary producer and entrepreneur as a billionaire, placing him among an extraordinarily small group of musicians whose wealth has crossed the ten-figure mark.

The Forbes 2026 World’s Billionaires list, published on April 7, estimates Dr. Dre’s net worth at one billion United States dollars, making the 61-year-old the second-richest hip-hop artist in the world behind Jay-Z, whose fortune is estimated at approximately 2.8 billion dollars. The milestone makes Dre one of only six musicians on the list, joining Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

Forbes has also named Dr. Dre at number 20 on its list of the Greatest Self-Made Americans, a recognition that spans his journey from the streets of Compton, California to one of the most consequential careers in music and business history.

Born Andre Romelle Young, Dre grew up in Compton, taught himself to produce music, and performed as a DJ as a teenager before co-founding N.W.A alongside Ice Cube and Eazy-E in the 1980s. Their 1988 debut album went double platinum despite widespread radio refusals, though Dre later said he received just two percent in royalties from that work, an experience that shaped how he approached ownership for the rest of his career.

His wealth is largely tied to Aftermath Entertainment, the 2014 sale of Beats Electronics to Apple, and ventures including his Still G.I.N. spirits brand. The Beats deal, which he co-orchestrated with music executive Jimmy Iovine, fetched approximately three billion dollars and remains the single largest financial moment of his career. Through Aftermath, he helped introduce or elevate artists including Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, reshaping multiple eras of hip-hop.

In May 2014, flushed with the news of the Beats sale, Dre declared himself hip-hop’s first billionaire. Forbes has now confirmed that it took more than a decade longer for the wealth to formally arrive by their accounting standards.

Dre told Forbes he has never fixated on accumulating wealth, but rather on betting on his own talent and making decisions that aligned with his creative instincts. He also revealed that he has recorded at least 400 unreleased songs that the public has yet to hear, leaving open the possibility of future projects.

Despite the milestone, Dre ranks relatively low on the global wealth scale, tied for 3,332nd place on the 2026 world list alongside Jared Kushner and Rihanna. In the narrower universe of entertainers, however, the achievement is rare, with fewer than two dozen entertainers in history having crossed the billion-dollar threshold.