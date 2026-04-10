Bright Simons Returns to Damang Debate Despite Active Defamation Case

Policy analyst and IMANI Africa Vice President Bright Simons has published a new essay on the Damang mine controversy, re-entering a public debate that already has him in court over a defamation suit brought by businessman Ibrahim Mahama and his company, Engineers and Planners (E&P).

Simons’ latest piece, titled “Setting Up National Champions to Fail,” acknowledges the legal proceedings against him while arguing that the public interest issues at the centre of the dispute remain too important to leave unaddressed. He frames his renewed commentary around the broader question of how Ghana should execute resource nationalism and what goes wrong when policy execution falls short of the goal.

In the essay, Simons argues that economic nationalism, when done poorly, can harm the wider business environment, not just foreign companies, and that it becomes particularly damaging when it is seen to favour only the connected and the powerful. He maintains that his original concern was with the manner in which government agencies approached the departure of Gold Fields from Damang, which he described as crude and poorly reasoned.

The Damang controversy has intensified significantly since Simons first wrote about it in April 2025. Engineers and Planners emerged as the top-evaluated bidder in a competitive process for the mine’s new operating lease, scoring 93.15 percent and demonstrating access to 505 million United States dollars in funding, surpassing the minimum financial requirement. Gold Fields is scheduled to formally hand over operations to the government on April 18, 2026.

Critics have questioned the speed of the evaluation process, with some observers noting that a seven-day window between the tender notice and the submission deadline of March 31, 2026, was insufficient for a credible feasibility study to have been completed. Simons raises this procedural concern in his essay, pointing out that the Minerals Commission’s own licensing guidance makes a feasibility study a mandatory requirement, embedded between the Commission’s recommendation and the Minister’s decision window, and arguing that no applicant could have legitimately completed one in that timeframe.

The financial stakes around the mine are considerable. E&P is reportedly pursuing claims against Gold Fields worth 474.9 million dollars in relation to the Tarkwa mine and 264.7 million dollars specifically in respect of Damang, representing a combined claim of approximately 740 million dollars.

The defamation case stems from Simons’ April 2025 article, in which he raised concerns about E&P’s alleged financial pressures and suggested possible conflicts of interest at the Minerals Commission. Ibrahim Mahama and E&P are seeking a declaration that the statements were defamatory, damages of GH¢10 million, a retraction, and a perpetual injunction. Simons has described the suit as a strategic lawsuit against public participation and has refused to retract his original article.

Since criminal and civil proceedings are active, all allegations referenced in Simons’ essay and in the court dispute remain contested and unproven. Ibrahim Mahama and E&P have consistently denied that political connections influenced the Damang process, and E&P has maintained that it operates strictly on commercial and operational grounds.