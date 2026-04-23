Dr Cryme Defends Personality, Backs Radio Over Podcasts

Ghanaian musician Dr Cryme has used a recent radio interview to address two persistent narratives about him, pushing back against claims that he was arrogant during his peak years and clarifying that he never condemned traditional radio despite a widely circulated impression that he had.

Speaking on a Kumasi-based radio station, the Twi Pop pioneer, born Darlington Kwasi Agyekum, said rumours about his personality cut deeply at the time and required repeated clarification. He said his quiet demeanour in unfamiliar settings was routinely misread as pride. “I am very free and open, but if you meet me and I am not talking, it does not mean I am not friendly,” he said. He added that in comfortable surroundings he was communicative and relaxed, and that societal habits of assumption had contributed to the mischaracterisation.

He also addressed claims that circulated about why he habitually wore caps, saying some people falsely alleged he was concealing wounds or engaging in superstitious practices. He said such speculation, while hurtful, ultimately contributed to who he is today.

On the subject of media, Dr Cryme rejected the suggestion that he had spoken against radio, saying his original comments were specifically about balance and preservation. He explained that he had cautioned against rushing to abandon established platforms in favour of newer formats. He said his concern was that Ghana’s tendency to drop existing systems the moment something new emerges risked erasing cultural memory. “If we are not careful, we may not even have a history to pass on to the next generation,” he warned.

He acknowledged the growing appeal of podcasts and online platforms but argued that traditional radio retains an irreplaceable audience, particularly older listeners and people in areas where data costs make online streaming impractical. He called for media consumption to remain inclusive rather than exclusionary, noting that not all Ghanaians have equal access to digital platforms.