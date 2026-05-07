DPC Trains Public Sector on Data Governance to Strengthen Privacy Protection

Ghana’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched a three-day intensive training programme in data governance, bringing together public sector institutions and data protection staff to sharpen their understanding of advanced data protection practices and principles.

The training, held in partnership with Smart Africa and GIZ, began on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with Day One focusing on a general introduction to data protection and data governance frameworks.

Speaking exclusively in an interview at the sidelines of the wvent, the Executive Director and Commissioner of the DPC, Dr. Arnold Kavaarpuo, explained that the initiative stems directly from the Commission’s mandate under the Data Protection Act, Act 843.

“When it comes to processing of personal data of any shape or form, it is the responsibility of the Commission to ensure that the right governance, protection, and privacy rights of every Ghanaian is protected,” Dr. Kavaarpuo stated.

He noted that a precursor session was held on Tuesday to lay foundational knowledge, while Day Two will cover data audits, and Day Three will feature capstone assignments to consolidate participants’ learning.

Dr. Kavaarpuo expressed confidence in the calibre of resource persons assembled for the event, describing them as highly experienced professionals capable of delivering the right knowledge and understanding to participants.

He urged participants to return to their respective organisations and implement what they have learnt by establishing the right data protection policies and upholding the privacy rights of all Ghanaians.

The Commissioner also issued a stern call to institutions yet to register with the DPC, urging them to comply with Act 843, appoint certified Data Protection Officers, and align their operations with the requirements of Ghana’s data protection law.