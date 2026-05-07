Afua Asantewaa Host Mother’s Love Brunch In Toronto

Two-time Guinness World Record contender Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum is the host of this year’s Mother’s Love Brunch in Toronto, Canada,Epiphany Food and Catering Incorporated, organizers of the event has announced.

Scheduled for this Sunday, May 10, at 126 Millwick Drive Unit 5B, Toronto, the Brunch is in commemoration of this year’s Mothers Day celebration.

Event Director Niyah said in an interview “… after careful consideration, Afua came up as the choicest candidate for the event. We believe she has what it takes to deliver on the day.”

She added “We are set to give our numerous patrons a memorable mother’s day treat, come enjoy mouthwatering meals, great sounds from 1pm to 9pm.”

Groove Odyssey Band is expected to perform as Special Guests as the world celebrate mothers.

It is being supported by Etobiko-based Afro Live FM