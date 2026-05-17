Dope Nation Opens Up on Fame, Feuds, Fallouts

Ghanaian music duo Dope Nation has addressed several unresolved controversies in a wide-ranging interview, speaking on TikTok mismanagement, a dispute with dancer Agadoo, tensions with Dancegod Lloyd, and a backstage confrontation at a Joey B concert they say they have stayed silent about for years.

Speaking to Kula, brothers Micheal Boafo, known as B2, and Tony Boafo, known as Twist, used the platform to settle narratives they believe have circulated without their side of the story.

The Joey B Incident

The duo said they attended Joey B’s concert out of genuine respect, despite having other performances scheduled that same night. Tensions arose after a Twitter misunderstanding connected to one of their promotional posts, which they say Joey B read as a claim of ownership over his success.

“I will never wake up in any timeline and say we made Joey B,” one member stated firmly.

They recounted a tense moment backstage at the staircase leading to the stage, during which someone allegedly attempted to interfere with their performance. One member said his immediate instinct was to protect his brother. Rather than escalating the situation, the duo said they chose to leave the stage quietly. They maintain that Joey B remains a mentor figure and that the relationship has not broken down entirely.

TikTok and the Mismanagement Problem

On the state of the industry, Dope Nation raised concern about the pattern playing out around young artists who go viral on TikTok. According to the duo, the platform has been a major blessing for creatives since the COVID-19 period but has also created a vulnerability. Inexperienced individuals, they said, rush to brand themselves as managers the moment someone goes viral, without any background in talent management. Many promising acts lose momentum before they ever build a sustainable career as a result. The brothers appealed for greater patience and care toward new talents navigating sudden fame.

The Agadoo Dispute

Dope Nation also revisited their public fallout with dancer and content creator Agadoo, saying they first learned about his grievances through social media. They referenced a viral video in which Agadoo publicly acknowledged receiving an iPhone 12 from them, and explained that the gift was a private gesture after his phone broke during a video shoot, never intended for public attention. The duo said if Agadoo wishes to address any outstanding issues, the same platform that aired the dispute should be where the conversation happens.

Dancegod Lloyd and the Making of Gboza

The duo also detailed the friction that emerged during the creation of their hit song Gboza, produced in collaboration with DWP Academy. They said they had planned a series of joint projects with Dancegod Lloyd and Afro Beast following the success of Zinabu, describing the early relationship as a close creative bond. Disagreements over revenue sharing emerged as preparations for Gboza progressed, with video budgets already paid and expectations set. Despite the difficulties, they credited Afro Beast as a foundational figure in Ghana’s dance industry and said things with Dancegod Lloyd have since settled into a quiet, non-hostile place.