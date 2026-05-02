Do2dtun Calls Out D’banj for a Celebrity Boxing Showdown

Nigerian radio personality Dotun Olatunji, widely known as Do2dtun, has publicly challenged his estranged brother-in-law, music star D’banj, to a celebrity boxing match, days after comedian Carter Efe defeated indigenous singer Habeeb Badmus, known as Portable, at the Chaos in the Ring 4 event in Lagos on Friday.

The challenge emerged after an X user suggested Do2dtun as the next big name for a celebrity bout, proposing D’banj as his opponent. Do2dtun did not hesitate. “I’ll gladly… if the idiot takes the match with good money; I ready beat am. I swear down,” he wrote in response.

The outburst is rooted in a bitter family dispute. Do2dtun was previously married to Omotayo, D’banj’s younger sister. The marriage ended acrimoniously, and his ex-wife subsequently relocated abroad with their two children. Since then, Do2dtun has publicly accused D’banj’s family of supporting his ex-wife in removing the children from his care. He has also claimed that despite standing by the singer during the tragic loss of his son, D’banj later turned against him.

The feud has drawn legal attention. A court in Abuja reportedly issued an order restraining Do2dtun from making defamatory statements about D’banj, while also ordering an investigation into a complaint filed by the singer.

Do2dtun has maintained he has only spoken the truth. His latest comments signal the personal tension between both men remains far from resolved.

Carter Efe’s unanimous points victory over Portable, scored 27 to 30 by all three judges at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, appears to have reignited public appetite for celebrity matchups, with Do2dtun wasting no time staking his claim.

D’banj has not publicly responded to the challenge.