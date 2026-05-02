Portable Cries Foul After Ring Loss, Wife Delivers Baby Boy

Nigerian singer Habeeb Badmus, widely known as Portable, has rejected his defeat to comedian Carter Efe at the Chaos in the Ring 4 celebrity boxing event in Lagos, alleging the bout was rigged against him while revealing his wife gave birth to a baby boy on the same night.

Speaking in a live session on Instagram shortly after the fight, Portable insisted the contest was unfairly arranged. “I was robbed. Carter Efe was not professional enough. He was strangling with his long hands and height. I threw him many punches. Why didn’t you people count them?” he said.

The singer went further, accusing organisers of deliberately matching him against someone with a physical advantage. “They did ojoro for me. They knew Carter Efe is tall and has long hands but still put him in a boxing match with me,” he said. He also demanded what he described as outstanding streaming fees from the event promoters, claiming the amount owed runs to about 200 million naira.

All three judges scored the three-round contest 27 to 30 in Efe’s favour at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday night, May 1, 2026, into the early hours of Saturday. As previously reported by NewsGhana, the result stripped Portable of his celebrity boxing title and confirmed Efe as the new champion.

Despite his anger, the ZaZoo crooner shifted to a more reflective tone when addressing the wider significance of the night. His wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, gave birth to a baby boy, identified online as Jamal Iremide, around the same time the fight was taking place. “You can only buy a belt with money, but a child cannot be bought. My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. I value that more than a belt,” Portable said.

Efe has not publicly responded to the allegations of bias. The organisers of Chaos in the Ring 4 have also not issued a statement in response to Portable’s claims.