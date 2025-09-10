Denmark Pushes EU Expansion of African Return Programs

Denmark’s EU presidency is advocating for significantly expanded “voluntary return” programs across Africa as Europe seeks new deportation strategies, according to internal documents released by advocacy group Statewatch.

The presidency paper positions these reintegration initiatives as essential to Europe’s migration control framework, even as current deportation systems show limited effectiveness. Official data indicates fewer than 20 percent of individuals issued deportation orders are ultimately removed from European territory.

The Danish proposal calls for enhanced capacity building in North African and Sahel regions, targeting countries that serve as departure, transit, and destination points for migrants. However, the document acknowledges persistent funding shortfalls that hamper program implementation.

International Organization for Migration data shows Libya, Niger, Algeria, and Tunisia facilitated the most assisted returns in 2024, with over 40,000 people relocated primarily to other African nations through these programs.

Critics question the voluntary nature of these initiatives. Tunisian human rights advocate Jihed Brirmi argues the programs represent forced choices rather than genuine alternatives, describing them as extensions of colonial-era control mechanisms where southern nations police migration for northern benefit.

Current operations span multiple African countries through various European development agencies. The International Organization for Migration runs programs in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon, supported by German, French, and Belgian development cooperation agencies in different locations.

Academic researchers emphasize the complexity of return migration policies. Dr. Ngozi Louis Uzomah from the University of Nigeria warns that prioritizing numerical targets over sustainable reintegration risks program failure and forced remigration when basic needs remain unaddressed.

European officials are developing a new regional initiative titled “Managing Migration Better in West Africa,” targeting eight countries including Chad, Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal. The program aims to combine reintegration support with counter-migration objectives.

The Danish document acknowledges that meaningful reintegration assistance could reduce irregular remigration risks, even as increasing return rates remains a primary political objective for European governments.

Statewatch Director Chris Jones characterizes the focus on reintegration as evidence of European fixation with mobility control, describing the approach as individualized development aid unlikely to achieve different outcomes than traditional development programs that have not prevented migration.

The proposals emerge amid broader European Union discussions on migration regulation reform and regular meetings among key member states seeking coordinated approaches to deportation and return policies.

European migration officials continue grappling with the fundamental challenge of implementing effective return policies while addressing humanitarian concerns and international legal obligations regarding forced displacement and asylum rights.