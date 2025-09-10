Ghana Insurer Wins International Award for Small Business Protection

Hollard Ghana has received international recognition for developing insurance products specifically designed to protect the country’s small and medium enterprises, earning an Impact Award at the 2025 Tokio Marine Group Awards announced Monday.

The Accra-based insurer’s Asomdwee MSME Insurance product was honored for addressing critical protection gaps facing Ghana’s micro, small, and medium enterprises, which form the backbone of the country’s economy but often operate without adequate risk coverage.

The award recognizes innovative approaches to serving underserved business segments in emerging markets. Recipients are selected through evaluation processes overseen by Tokio Marine Group CEO Masahiro Koike, focusing on ethical leadership and community impact.

Ghana’s MSME sector drives significant economic activity and employment but faces persistent challenges including limited access to finance and vulnerability to economic shocks. Many small businesses lack protection against natural disasters, theft, or business interruptions that could force closure.

The Asomdwee product, developed in partnership with the Ghana Enterprises Agency, offers comprehensive risk protection packages scaled to different business sizes. Coverage includes employee welfare benefits such as disability and critical illness protection, property insurance against fire and burglary, and third-party liability coverage.

“This recognition affirms the difference we are making in strengthening the backbone of Ghana’s economy,” said Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Ghana. The executive emphasized that the product aims to remove barriers that have traditionally left small businesses exposed to unrecoverable risks.

The insurance solution features tiered packages—bronze, silver, and gold—allowing businesses to select coverage levels matching their operational needs and financial capacity. This flexible approach addresses the diverse requirements of enterprises ranging from micro-businesses to medium-sized companies.

Pravin Kalpagé, CEO of Hollard International, noted that MSMEs face distinct pressures compared to larger businesses, requiring specialized solutions. The company views partnerships with government agencies as central to expanding insurance accessibility across the African continent.

The Tokio Marine Group Awards operate under the parent company’s vision of being “a good company,” recognizing organizations that demonstrate innovative customer solutions alongside community impact. The selection process evaluates businesses across multiple criteria including ethical practices and sustainable business models.

Ghana’s insurance market has historically underserved small enterprises, with many business owners viewing coverage as unaffordable or irrelevant to their operations. Industry observers note that tailored products like Asomdwee could help bridge this protection gap.

The formal award ceremony will take place in Tokyo on October 14, where Hollard Ghana representatives will receive the recognition alongside other international recipients.

Similar initiatives across Africa have shown mixed results, with success often depending on distribution partnerships and pricing strategies that reflect local economic conditions. The Ghana Enterprises Agency partnership provides official endorsement that could enhance uptake among target businesses.

Insurance penetration rates in Ghana remain below regional averages, particularly among smaller enterprises that lack awareness of available products or perceive coverage as beyond their financial reach.