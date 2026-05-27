Dce Supports Suaman Muslims Ahead Of Eid

As part of efforts to strengthen unity and support religious communities within the district, the Suaman District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Vasco Obour, has donated items to Muslim communities in Suaman ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The donation included air conditioners for the Dadieso Central Mosque and assorted soft drinks to support the Muslim faithful during the festive period. The gesture reflects Hon. Obour’s continued dedication to promoting peaceful coexistence and maintaining strong ties with all communities in the district. It also underscores his commitment to supporting religious bodies and recognizing their role in community development.

During the presentation, Hon. Obour extended warm Eid al-Adha greetings to the Muslim community and acknowledged their contributions toward peace and progress in Suaman. He encouraged them to continue praying for unity, development, and the prosperity of Ghana at large.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim community, the leadership expressed sincere appreciation to the DCE for his support and kindness. They noted that the donation would greatly assist activities surrounding the celebration and improve conditions at the mosque. They further assured him of their continuous prayers and commitment to peace and development within the district.