Badu Donates To Akyemansa Zongo Communities

Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

Former Constituency Chairman and Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC, Hon. Joshua Asuming Badu, has donated assorted items, including drinks, rice, cooking oil, jerseys, medals, trophies, and footballs, to Zongo communities across the Akyemansa District. Beneficiary communities included Akyem Chia, Ofoase, Ayirebi, Etwereso, Adjobue, Anyinase, Abenase, and Akokoaso.

Hon. Badu explained that his gesture was not motivated by fame but by a desire to seek prayers from the Zongo communities for peace and prosperity in the district.

The Regent Chief Imam of Akyemansa District, Imam Nasil, commended the initiative and expressed gratitude on behalf of the communities. He noted that the timing of the donation coincides with a period when Allah listens to prayers, and he asked for divine blessings, prosperity, good health, and long life for Hon. Badu.