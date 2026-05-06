Dangote Targets US$100bn Revenue as He Bets on African Integration

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has issued one of his most direct calls yet for continental economic integration, arguing in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC Africa that Africa’s central problem is not a lack of capital or resources but the failure of its economies to trade and produce at scale with one another.

Speaking under the headline “We Will Open Africa,” Dangote framed the continent’s structural weakness around a single diagnosis: African economies remain disconnected, shipping out raw materials and buying them back as finished goods at a premium. “How can we in Africa be exporting 80% of the cocoa of the world? Every single cocoa is being shipped in beans. Simple. You process it,” he said.

The interview came weeks after Dangote Group unveiled Vision 2030, a two-phase expansion strategy presented to the board of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in March 2026. The plan targets $100 billion in annual revenue by 2030 and requires an estimated $40 billion in new investments, with Afreximbank committing a $2.5 billion facility as part of a $4 billion senior syndicated loan to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The strategy also includes plans to scale the Dangote Petroleum Refinery from its current 650,000 barrels per day capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day. The refinery, which Dangote built despite widespread industry scepticism, has already begun reshaping West African fuel supply dynamics. As of early 2026, the refinery had exported over 456,000 tonnes of fuel across 17 cargoes to African nations including Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, and Togo.

That operational track record gives Dangote’s continental ambitions more credibility than past rhetoric from regional bodies. His argument is that African industrialisation will not happen through policy declarations alone. It requires large-scale production anchored in African ownership, backed by African capital, and distributed through African trade corridors.

On capital flight, Dangote was pointed. He argued that African investors too often move money abroad rather than backing domestic industries, and that foreign investors will remain cautious until they see local commitment. He noted that if quality assets exist on the continent with guaranteed returns and stability, investors will come, citing the experience of West African stock exchange-listed companies such as Sonatel, whose shares are consistently oversubscribed.

Ghana sits at the intersection of several threads in Dangote’s vision. The country hosts the AfCFTA Secretariat, receives fuel exports from the Dangote refinery, and has Dangote Cement operating within its borders. If the continental integration Dangote is pushing for takes hold, Ghana’s position as a trade and logistics hub could be significantly amplified.

On agriculture, Dangote’s fertiliser plant, the largest granulated urea plant in Africa with a 3 million metric tonne annual capacity, is being restructured to prioritise African agricultural markets, with plans to more than double output to 12 million tonnes by 2028 to make Africa self-sufficient in fertiliser.

The risks Dangote himself acknowledges are real. Large industrial projects require political coordination, stable regulation, and long investment horizons. Past continental integration efforts have stalled on exactly those barriers. But Dangote’s case rests less on promises and more on a refinery that already runs.