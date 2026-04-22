D4vd Moved to Segregation at LA County Jail as Murder Case Proceeds

American singer D4vd has been transferred to a separate unit at a high-security jail in Los Angeles, as authorities move to keep him isolated from the general inmate population while he awaits trial in the murder case of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The 21-year-old, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was moved late Monday to the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail, where he is being held in segregation. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was transferred shortly before 10 p.m. and is being held apart from other inmates due to his status as a public figure.

Burke had previously been held without bail at the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station Jail following his arrest on April 16. He was formally charged on Monday with first-degree murder with special circumstances, including lying in wait, committing the crime for financial gain, and murdering a witness to an investigation, as well as lewd and lascivious sexual acts with a person under 14 years old and the mutilation of a human body.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman alleged that Burke murdered Celeste after she threatened to expose their alleged relationship, a move prosecutors say could have damaged his music career. Authorities claim he used a sharp instrument to dismember her body and placed her remains in bags inside his Tesla.

Burke pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and his legal team has maintained that the evidence will demonstrate his innocence. His family, through attorney Kent Schaffer, stated they stand behind him and are prepared to contest the allegations in court.

Celeste’s family, who had been expected to speak publicly following the announcement of charges, declined to appear before cameras. Their attorney indicated the decision was driven by emotional distress and safety concerns following the court proceedings.

NewsGhana previously reported that Burke faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty if convicted. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it would decide at a later stage whether to seek the death penalty.