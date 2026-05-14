CTVET Launches Maiden Harmonised TVET Exams for 61,506 Candidates

Ghana’s technical and vocational examination authority will test 61,506 candidates from May 18 to June 12, 2026, in what marks the country’s first fully harmonised national examination for institutions that previously operated under separate exam structures.

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) announced the milestone at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, May 13, where Director-General Mr. Zakaria Sulemana briefed journalists on preparations for the 2026 May/June Certificate II Examinations and other traditional Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations. He was joined by Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services, Mr. Abdul-Rahman Zakaria, and Deputy Director-General for Technical Services, Mr. Anthony Kwame Zu.

Of the 61,506 registered candidates, 59,754 will sit the Certificate II examinations while the remaining 1,752 will write other traditional TVET examinations. The Commission said the figures represent an 8.06 percent increase over last year’s total candidature, when 55,295 students participated.

Mr. Sulemana said the growing numbers reflected rising public trust in skills-based education as Ghana intensifies its push for workforce readiness and industrial development.

The most structurally significant development in this year’s examinations is the maiden harmonised sitting for TVET institutions formerly assessed under different bodies, namely the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI), the Technical Education Unit (TEU), and the National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABPTEX). The merger of these examination frameworks under CTVET’s single administration fulfils a long-stated objective of standardising quality assurance across Ghana’s technical and vocational sector.

On examination security, CTVET announced the continued use of Test Serialisation, a system that generates six separate series of each paper while maintaining the same standards and marking schemes across all versions. The Commission said the approach significantly reduces opportunities for cheating and guards against the circulation of leaked questions on social media, which it specifically cautioned candidates against relying on.

CTVET also warned supervisors, invigilators and security personnel to maintain full professionalism throughout the exercise, noting that negligence or misconduct would attract sanctions. Mr. Sulemana stressed that the credibility and integrity of the examinations were central to the reputation of Ghana’s TVET system and non-negotiable for the Commission.