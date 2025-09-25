Construction Workers Trapped as Building Collapses in Anambra

Multiple construction workers remain trapped under debris after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed Thursday morning in Awka, Anambra State, sending shockwaves through the southeastern Nigerian city.

The structure, located behind the Anambra State House of Assembly off Ekwueme Square in Okpuno, collapsed at approximately 11:40 AM while artisans were working on roofing operations. Emergency responders have yet to confirm casualty figures as rescue operations await the arrival of excavation equipment.

Engineer Victor Meju, Chairman of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Anambra State chapter, confirmed the collapsed structure was actually a five-storey building with six floors, not three as initially reported. The building had reportedly completed its roofing phase just one week prior to the catastrophic failure.

Eyewitnesses described the collapse as sudden, occurring without warning signs as workers carried out routine construction activities. The incident has created panic among residents and passersby in the busy area near the state assembly complex.

Preliminary investigations by COREN officials point to structural deficiencies as the likely cause. “On-site preliminary investigation revealed that it was a vertically complete collapse to the rubble,” Meju stated, adding that the collapse “occurred as a result of a poor concrete mixture and a likely foundation problem”.

The collapse highlights ongoing concerns about construction standards in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding urban centers. According to COREN data, Anambra ranks among the top states for building collapse incidents in 2024, alongside Lagos, Ekiti, and Plateau states.

Emergency response efforts have been hampered by the absence of heavy rescue equipment at the scene. Ambulances and firefighters arrived promptly, but rescue operations remain limited without caterpillar equipment or other specialized machinery needed to safely remove debris.

The Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) and the Ministry of Housing have deployed officials to coordinate rescue operations and conduct comprehensive investigations. The agencies are working to determine the exact number of trapped workers and assess structural failures that led to the complete vertical collapse.

This incident adds to Nigeria’s troubling record of building collapses, which have become increasingly common across major cities. Construction industry experts repeatedly cite inadequate supervision, substandard materials, and non-compliance with building codes as primary contributing factors.

The collapse occurs against the backdrop of rapid urban development in Anambra State, where construction activity has intensified under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration. The state government has previously established investigation panels for similar incidents, including recent collapses in Onitsha that resulted in multiple fatalities.

As rescue operations continue, authorities emphasize the urgent need for stricter enforcement of building regulations and enhanced oversight of construction projects. The incident serves as another stark reminder of the human cost when safety standards are compromised in Nigeria’s construction sector.

Officials have promised thorough investigations into both the immediate causes of this collapse and broader systemic issues affecting construction safety across the state.