ECOWAS Amplifies Citizens’ Voices Towards Peace, Security, Regional Integration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Commission’s Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), has launched in Bissau a three-day Regional Consultation on Political Stability, Peace and Security (24–26 September 2025).

The dialogue brings together Security Experts, youth and women’s networks, peacebuilding practitioners, civil society, academia, and development partners to shape a citizen-driven vision for the future of West Africa.

Organised simultaneously with a consultation in Accra, Ghana, on democracy and governance, the Bissau and Accra meetings together represent a decisive step in preparing the “Pact for the Future of Regional Integration in ECOWAS”. This document will be submitted to the Authority of Heads of State and Government at the forthcoming Special Summit. The consultations are designed to amplify citizens’ voices and ensure that future ECOWAS policies on peace and security are rooted in the realities and aspirations of West African communities.

Opening the Bissau session, Dr. Adamu Mohammed Sani, Acting Head of the ECOWAS Peace Support Operations Division, welcomed participants and underlined the inclusive nature of the dialogue. “This consultation brings together a broad spectrum of West African citizens – from professional bodies and private sector actors to women and youth networks – to reflect on the evolving context of governance, peace, and security. It is expected to provide concrete responses to today’s challenges while building aspirations that guide future generations of ECOWAS citizens,” he stated.

In her Welcome Address on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Her Excellency Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau, emphasized the significance of hosting the consultation in Bissau. “The reflections we will share here are not only about today’s challenges, but about charting a forward-looking path that secures the aspirations of future generations of West Africans,” she affirmed.

Delivering the Overview of the Consultation, Rt. Hon. Hakeen JAMIU stressed the need for

practical solutions to persistent threats such as violent extremism, organized crime, illicit arms flows, and governance deficits. “What we decide here must connect directly to the daily realities of West African citizens,” he said.

As part of the Goodwill Messages, Madame Salama Njie, National Coordinator of West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), The Gambia, reaffirmed the commitment of regional peacebuilding networks: “By working together – governments, institutions, and citizens –we can overcome today’s trials and build a West Africa that is more peaceful, inclusive, and united.”

Also delivering a goodwill message, Madame Beatrice Baiden of Ghana, speaking on behalf of women, youth, and children’s organizations, called for inclusivity to translate into real change.

“We cannot afford for these consultations to become just another meeting of meetings. This must be a platform where the aspirations of women, youth, and children are translated into inclusive and lasting solutions for West Africa,” she declared.

By convening in both Bissau and Accra, ECOWAS is ensuring that the future Pact reflects the full spectrum of regional priorities: democracy, governance, stability, peace, and security. The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of 50 years of regional integration, marked by achievements such as the free movement of persons, a community trade zone, collective peacekeeping, and joint responses to health and security crises. These consultations offer an opportunity to renew that legacy and adapt it to the demands of today’s geopolitical and security context.

By anchoring regional policy in the perspectives and aspirations of its citizens, the consultations are expected to consolidate democratic governance, enhance peace and security frameworks, and foster deeper regional cohesion. Above all, they reaffirm the vision of ECOWAS as a true Community of Peoples – inclusive, resilient, and committed to peace, stability, and shared prosperity across generations.