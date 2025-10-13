Comsys and Eutelsat launch groundbreaking LEO services in Ghana

Leading Enterprise Network Solutions and internet services provider, Comsys Ghana Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the global Satellite Network Communications giant Eutelsat to deploy Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services in Ghana as it seeks to enhance access to state-of-art internet connectivity for sustained growth for businesses in Ghana and beyond.

The strategic partnership will see Comsys leveraging its vast expertise in delivering transformative enterprise technology solutions and Eutelsat’s innovative LEO satellite technology to extend internet connectivity across every part of the country particularly in the underserved areas. Speaking at the official launch event in Accra, Head of Operations at Comsys Ghana, Mr. Femi Lamptey, described the partnership as a game-changer that will offer seamless internet connectivity to its clients and partners in every part of the country to boost productivity and growth.

“We [Comsys] are excited for the possibilities that this partnership brings as we anticipate more rollouts and deployments nationwide soon. We cannot wait to see how our clients are able to use such new connectivity—especially in new areas—for the growth of technology and industries in Ghana,” he added.

The Sales Director for West/Central Africa and Morocco of Eutelsat, Mr. Patrice Segura, noted that the deal formed part of his company’s broader expansion drive across Africa, having found a worthy partner in Comsys Ghana.

He indicated: “We settled on Comsys after going through all the rigorous selection processes. Under this partnership, we will be providing the infrastructure and I innovations that will empower Comsys to provide seamless internet services to clients across various sectors of the economy and enhance their penetration into remote parts of the country.”

On his part, the acting director of IT at the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ing. Raymond Akuetteh Bill expressed optimism that the rollout of Eutelsat’s market-leading communications infrastructure in Ghana will enhance connectivity and experience for internet users.

“As the industry regulator, we’re excited about this partnership that will enhance internet connectivity, especially improving access to businesses in remote parts of the country. Satellite connectivity brings both competitions and options to the market,” said.

He added: “In the rare instance of disruptions as a result of fibre cuts, businesses can still operate seamlessly with satellites connectivity that has the capacity to carry enterprise solutions.”

Eutelsat’s ONEWEB LEO service is a high-performance network that combines the benefits of both GEO and LEO to offer guaranteed video and internet connectivity reliably on land, at sea and in the air.