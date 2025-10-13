Economist Warns Government Against Artificial Economy Built on Dollar Injections

Ghana’s government should stop artificially propping up the economy through excessive dollar injections and instead focus on real growth in productive sectors, according to Dr. Frank Bannor, a development economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy (IERPP).

Bannor’s warning comes as Ghana celebrates what appears to be economic recovery, with the cedi appreciating about 43% against the dollar in 2025 to rank as Africa’s best-performing currency. But he argues that this surface-level stability masks deeper structural problems that won’t be solved by simply pumping more dollars into the system.

The GIMPA economics lecturer believes that continuing to inject more dollars than the economy can absorb would hurt the economy in the long run, warning that the apparent gains from currency stabilization could evaporate once the artificial support is removed. It’s like using a crutch to walk; eventually, you need to build the strength to stand on your own.

The concern isn’t without merit. The Bank of Ghana supported the foreign exchange market with $264.4 million in March 2025 alone to preserve the stability of the cedi, reflecting a pattern of continuous intervention rather than organic market stability. Foreign reserves hit a record $11.4 billion in March 2025, partly due to the IMF’s $3 billion bailout program, but this influx of external financing creates what some economists consider a false sense of security.

Bannor’s argument centers on a fundamental economic principle: sustainable growth comes from productive capacity, not currency manipulation. When you inject dollars to stabilize the cedi without addressing underlying productivity issues, you’re treating symptoms rather than the disease. The real economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, and other productive sectors, continues struggling while headline numbers look impressive.

Ghana’s structural challenges remain unchanged despite the cedi’s performance. The country still faces high import dependency, limited export diversification beyond gold and cocoa, and insufficient industrialization. These are problems that can’t be solved with dollar injections, no matter how generous.

Earlier this year, Bannor challenged Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s claim that non-oil GDP growth reached 6.8% in Q1 2025, reportedly the highest since 2018, pointing out that Ghana Statistical Service records showed non-oil growth in Q3 2024 stood at 8%, directly contradicting the minister’s assertion. That willingness to scrutinize official narratives has made him a credible voice on economic policy.

The economist’s concern about “artificial growth” reflects broader anxiety among development economists about short-term fixes that create long-term vulnerabilities. When governments rely heavily on external financing and currency market interventions, they delay necessary but difficult structural reforms that would actually strengthen the economy.

What would focusing on the real sector look like? It means investing in agricultural productivity so farmers can produce more with less. It means developing manufacturing capacity so Ghana exports finished goods rather than raw materials. It means improving infrastructure so businesses can operate efficiently. It means creating an environment where private sector growth happens organically, not because the government is constantly intervening to maintain appearances.

The tension between short-term stability and long-term growth is real. Politicians face pressure to show immediate results, and a stable currency provides visible proof that things are improving. But economists like Bannor are warning that this approach stores up problems for the future, when reserves run low and the artificial support can no longer be maintained.

The Bank of Ghana’s Gold4Oil and GoldBod initiatives increased gold reserves by 40.6% from May 2024 to April 2025, contributing to currency stability. These are creative policy interventions, but they don’t fundamentally change Ghana’s production structure or reduce dependency on imports.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the debate might seem abstract. What matters is whether prices are stable and jobs are available. But Bannor’s warning is ultimately about sustainability. An economy built on dollar injections is like a house built on sand; it looks solid until the foundation washes away. The real challenge is building productive capacity that generates wealth through actual economic activity, not financial engineering.

Whether the government heeds this advice remains to be seen. The political incentives favor maintaining stability through intervention, even if economists warn about long-term consequences. But at some point, Ghana will need to answer a fundamental question: does it want an economy that looks good on paper, or one that actually works for its citizens over the long haul?