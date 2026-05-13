Cocoa Bond Alone Cannot Save Sector, Analyst Warns

Ghana’s $1 billion cocoa bond plan needs farmer-centered interventions to succeed, financial analyst Dr. Richmond Atuahene has argued, warning that financing alone cannot fix the structural production problems pulling output deeper into decline.

Dr. Atuahene, a banking and financial consultant, welcomed the Ghana Cocoa Board’s (COCOBOD) shift from expensive offshore syndicated loans to cedi-denominated domestic bonds as a necessary correction. But he argued that the sector’s real crisis is unfolding on farms, not in capital markets, and that without direct investment in cocoa farmers, new funding structures will circulate above a broken production base.

Ghana’s cocoa output has fallen by roughly 50% over three years, driven by the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease, illegal mining, climate shocks, soil degradation, and pests. Dr. Atuahene contends that unless those pressures are met with equally bold responses, the country may continue registering declining harvests regardless of how cocoa purchases are financed.

His most urgent recommendation is compensatory farm rehabilitation. He proposed that COCOBOD take full financial responsibility for farms destroyed by the Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus, covering the cost of cutting diseased trees, treating affected land, replanting, and maintaining rehabilitated farms for two years before returning them to farmers and landowners. Leaving farmers to absorb those losses themselves, he argued, destroys livelihoods and suppresses replanting.

On farm maintenance, he called for the reintroduction of mass pruning programmes, backed by motorized pruning machines distributed to cocoa cooperatives. Many farmers currently rely on cutlasses, a method he described as slow and inadequate for improving tree productivity at scale.

Dr. Atuahene also called for renewed investment in the Cocoa Diseases and Pests Control Programme (CODAPEC) and the Hi-Tech fertilizer support programme. He noted that roughly 4.5 million bags of fertilizer are supplied annually on subsidized terms but said stronger implementation and broader accessibility were needed to translate supply into meaningful yield gains.

On social protection, he pressed COCOBOD to accelerate plans for a contributory pension scheme under Ghana’s three-tier pension framework. Cocoa farming sustains rural communities and anchors the country’s second-largest export earner, yet many farmers retire without any form of income security.

Dr. Atuahene further urged COCOBOD to actively help farmers defend their lands from illegal mining, locally known as galamsey. He described it as a threat capable of neutralizing every other intervention introduced, as it destroys farmland, contaminates water sources, and permanently removes land from agricultural use.

The analyst acknowledged that the domestic bond represented progress, reducing dependence on foreign lenders and currency risk that has historically burdened the sector. But he maintained that placing farmers at the center of the reform agenda was the only practical path to restoring production and securing the long-term viability of Ghana’s cocoa industry.