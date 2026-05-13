Ghana Bets on Sea Farming to Close Fish Gap

Ghana’s government is advancing marine aquaculture and community fish farming as the primary response to a nearly 500,000 metric tonne annual supply gap that has pushed the country into growing dependence on imported fish.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emelia Arthur disclosed the plan Wednesday at a regional workshop on implementing the Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) in Accra, warning that collapsing stocks and poor enforcement now demand immediate structural solutions.

Ghana consumes roughly 1.2 million metric tonnes of fish each year. Combined output from marine, inland and aquaculture sources reaches only between 600,000 and 700,000 metric tonnes, leaving a deficit that imports currently fill at significant economic cost.

As a first concrete step, the government has granted a provisional licence to Gold Coast Mariculture Limited to develop what would be Ghana’s first open-sea fish farming operation.

The minister identified overfishing, illegal and unreported fishing, climate change effects, high vessel operating costs and inadequate regulatory enforcement as the compounding factors behind the production decline.

The stakes extend well beyond the fishing industry. Fish accounts for close to 60 percent of animal protein consumed in Ghana, making the supply shortfall a direct nutritional and food security concern for millions of households.

Dr Andrews Agyekumhene, a senior lecturer at the Department of Fisheries and Marine Sciences at the University of Ghana, said the initiative was technically sound but required careful groundwork. Feasibility studies would need to cover selected coastal zones including parts of the Central Region, Ada and the Volta estuary, assessing water quality, ecological conditions and commercial viability before operations begin.

He cautioned that pollution from illegal mining and industrial activity could rule out sections of the Western Region and the Tema coastline, but said properly managed projects could realistically launch within two years.

Countries including Norway, Vietnam, Chile and China have demonstrated that marine aquaculture can substantially expand national fish output while easing pressure on wild stocks. Vietnam built a globally competitive export industry by scaling up farming of high-value species such as lobster, cobia and grouper.

Multiple private sector investors have already signalled interest in Ghana’s programme, which is positioned as a pillar of the country’s broader blue economy agenda.

The marine farming push is designed to complement rather than replace conservation efforts. Ghana’s first Marine Protected Area, situated near the Greater Cape Three Points in the Western Region and covering more than 700 square kilometres, functions as a critical breeding ground for marine species including sharks, sea turtles and dolphins. Authorities believe pairing expanded aquaculture with active conservation zones offers the most viable path to long-term sector recovery.