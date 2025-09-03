Cloudflare Stops Record 11.5 Tbps Cyberattack

Cloudflare successfully defended against the largest cyberattack in recorded history Tuesday, blocking 11.5 terabits per second of malicious traffic in just 35 seconds.

The unprecedented assault more than doubled the previous record and highlights the rapidly escalating threat of hyper-volumetric distributed denial-of-service attacks.

The San Francisco-based web security company detected and mitigated the UDP flood attack automatically through its global network infrastructure. The massive volume of traffic was equivalent to streaming over 12,000 high-definition movies simultaneously, yet lasted barely longer than half a minute.

“This is not just a record-breaking event — it’s a warning,” the company stated. “Hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks are accelerating.”

The attack traffic initially appeared to originate from Google Cloud IP addresses, raising concerns about cloud service abuse. Cloudflare clarified that the assault likely came from cybercriminals exploiting Google’s infrastructure rather than the tech giant itself. Both companies coordinated their response efforts during the incident.

This attack shatters Cloudflare’s previous public record of 5.6 Tbps, which the company mitigated in 2024. The dramatic increase reflects a troubling escalation in cyberattack capabilities that security experts have been tracking throughout 2025.

Earlier this year, Cloudflare faced hyper-volumetric attacks reaching 5.1 billion packets per second. The company also holds the record for defending against the largest HTTP-based attack, blocking 71 million requests per second in 2023.

The brief duration of Tuesday’s attack underscores how modern cyber threats have evolved beyond sustained campaigns. Security analysts note that short, intense bursts of malicious traffic can knock critical systems offline if defensive measures cannot scale instantly.

Cloudflare’s automated defense systems activated without human intervention, demonstrating what the company describes as the only viable strategy against such threats. The attack’s speed and scale would have overwhelmed traditional security measures requiring manual response.

Internal Cloudflare data reveals a 358 percent increase in hyper-volumetric DDoS attacks compared to the previous year. This surge represents a fundamental shift in cybercriminal tactics, with attackers prioritizing devastating impact over sustained duration.

The growing sophistication stems partly from the expanding universe of vulnerable devices. Internet-connected appliances, misconfigured servers, and compromised cloud services provide cybercriminals with unprecedented resources for launching massive coordinated attacks.

Cybersecurity experts warn that the barrier to executing such attacks continues to drop as more devices connect to the internet without adequate security measures. Enterprise and government organizations must adapt their defense strategies accordingly.

The incident raises critical questions about global internet infrastructure resilience. As attack volumes grow exponentially, network providers and cloud services face mounting pressure to prevent abuse while maintaining legitimate operations.

Legacy systems designed for earlier threat landscapes may prove inadequate against this new generation of instant-impact cyberattacks. Industry observers emphasize that mitigation speed, network capacity, and international cooperation between infrastructure providers will determine how well the internet can withstand future assaults.

Cloudflare’s successful defense demonstrates current technological capabilities, but the record-breaking scale suggests cybercriminals are rapidly developing more powerful attack methods. The arms race between defensive and offensive cyber capabilities appears to be entering a new phase of intensity.