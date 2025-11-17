CIB Ghana Concludes Ethics Conference With New Certification Programs

The Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana has concluded its 29th National Banking and Ethics Conference in Accra, launching two professional certification programs aimed at strengthening ethical standards across the country’s financial sector.

The conference, held at the Institute’s auditorium, brought together regulators, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss future-ready banking under the theme Building Future-Ready Banks: Ethical Leadership, Sustainable Finance, and Currency Stability amid Disruption. Executives unveiled the Ethics 2.0 Programme and Non-Interest Banking and Finance Certification Programme during the event.

CIB Ghana President Benjamin Amenumey reaffirmed the Institute’s statutory mandate under Act 991 from 2019 to promote banking study and practice. He emphasised that ethics and professionalism form the foundation of financial system resilience.

“Banking is first and foremost a trust profession. Where trust is strong, stability is possible. Where trust is weak, the system is at risk,” Amenumey stated during his welcome address.

He outlined recent initiatives to deepen professional competence, including the revised Associate Chartered Banker (ACIB) curriculum, the Chartered Banker for Executive Leadership (CBEL) programme, and the Digital Banking Academy. Amenumey highlighted the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Certification Programme, developed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as critical for advancing sustainable finance.

CIB Ghana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Dzato described the new certifications as a defining milestone in building a trustworthy banking profession. He revealed that over 9,000 banking professionals had completed the earlier Ethics 1.0 Programme, developed jointly with the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

“The currency in banking is trust. Trust is built through character, competence, and consequence, and that is what we are building in Ghana’s banking workforce,” Dzato stated.

He explained that Ethics 2.0 would expand the framework to all banking profession levels, including executives and board members. Under a new central bank directive, all banking staff must obtain ethics certification, while branch managers must attain the Chartered Banker qualification within five years. The Non-Interest Banking certification reflects commitment to Sharia-compliant financial services.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama, in remarks delivered by Banking Supervision Department Director Ismail Adam, commended CIB for fostering professionalism and ethical discipline. He cautioned that despite improved financial system stability, ethical lapses and fraud threaten public confidence.

“Unethical practices remain widespread, with staff-related fraud on the rise. These issues threaten institutional integrity and underscore the need for stronger ethical frameworks and accountability,” Asiama noted.

He confirmed the Ethics Certification Programme will be integrated into fit-and-proper assessment criteria for senior managers and board members, signalling regulatory commitment to professional integrity.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu commended the Institute’s partnership with the central bank and advocated for an independent BoG to safeguard monetary policy integrity. He urged banks not to become conduits for unethical financial practices.

“Many of the unethical and corrupt monies in this country pass through the banking system,” Iddrisu stated. He announced that the Ministry of Education was collaborating with CIB Ghana and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) to integrate financial ethics and literacy into educational frameworks.

The conference featured panel sessions examining banking’s future. The Practitioners and Professionals Panel, moderated by Abena Asare-Menako, explored ethical leadership and sustainability of revenue models. Panellists included Association of Ghana Industries President Humphrey Kwesi Ayim Darke, Npontu Technologies CEO Stephane Nwolley, GCB Bank Executive Head of Retail Banking Sina Kamagate, and Dzato.

Discussions focused on adapting revenue and operating models while embedding ethics and sustainability in decision-making. Panellists highlighted values-driven leadership, digital innovation and governance reforms as essential for resilient institutions.

A Regulatory Panel moderated by Citi FM/TV General Manager Bernard Avle examined maintaining currency stability amid digital asset disruptions. Participants included Adam from Bank of Ghana, FIDO Head of Business Development Philip Twum, Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) CEO John Awuah, and Crescendo Consult CEO Doris Yaa Aggrey Ahiati.

The session examined balancing innovation with currency stability in digital financial landscapes. Panellists discussed cryptocurrency implications on monetary policy, financial regulation and consumer protection. The central bank’s commitment to developing clear regulatory frameworks for digital assets emerged as a key theme.

Amenumey stated in closing remarks that the conference represented a reaffirmation of shared values and professional responsibility rather than mere annual tradition.

“We gather not merely for discussion, but to renew a shared commitment, to build banks that are trusted, to raise leaders who act with integrity, and to shape a financial system that serves Ghana with excellence and honour,” he concluded.

The Institute continues positioning itself as a leader in shaping banking professionalism across Ghana and West Africa by focusing on ethics, technology and sustainable finance.