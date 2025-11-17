Advans Ghana Opens Takoradi Branch to Expand Financial Access

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans has launched a new branch in Takoradi, marking its 21st location nationwide as the financial institution extends services to business communities in the Western Region.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Guillaume Valence described the opening as evidence of the company’s dedication to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) while advancing financial inclusion. He emphasised the institution’s focus on traders, farmers, fishers and service providers during the inauguration ceremony.

“We are here for the business community because we believe in relationships and in understanding the needs of our clients,” Valence stated. He revealed that Advans Ghana currently serves more than 145,000 clients across the country.

The savings and loans company employs over 700 staff members and maintains branches in major cities including Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Techiman. Management announced plans to establish five additional branches next year.

Since its founding more than 17 years ago, Advans Ghana has distributed over 250,000 loans totalling more than GH¢4 billion. In 2025 alone, the institution has issued 13,000 loans valued at GH¢745 million.

The company provides savings, deposits and loan products alongside digital solutions through its My Advans App and MobiBank platform. These tools allow clients to conduct transactions securely from remote locations.

Valence highlighted that Advans Ghana operates under Bank of Ghana supervision and holds International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification, ensuring client fund safety and data confidentiality.

Chief Sales and Distribution Officer Barbara Odei attributed institutional success to relationship-driven service delivery. She explained that the company treats each client as unique with specific requirements.

“Our relationship management culture enables us to provide tailored financial solutions and serve customers at the point of their individuality. This is what sets us apart,” Odei explained. She added that the institution maintains continuous client engagement to improve products and services across market segments.

Takoradi Branch Manager Seth Ofori thanked management for strategic planning and pledged to maintain company values of integrity, reliability and excellence. He stated the branch would deliver customised financial solutions promoting business development and stability within the local community.

Rita Nwolley, a client of the new branch, praised Advans Ghana’s responsive service approach and encouraged local traders to utilise available financial support for business expansion.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans operates as a subsidiary of Advans International, headquartered in Paris, France. The parent organisation maintains presence in six African countries.

The institution received incorporation as a savings and loans company in 2007, with operations commencing in October 2008 after obtaining its business permit. The company primarily targets micro, small and medium enterprises while serving individual clients across nine Ghanaian regions.