Chris Brown Fires Security Guard Arrested After Shooting Outside His LA Home

The guard, identified by police as Markeith Cungious, was taken into custody after firing a CO2-style handgun at a woman's vehicle during a dispute at the front gate.

Chris Brown has dismissed a member of his security team following an incident on Friday in which the guard was arrested after discharging a weapon outside the singer’s home in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to reports of gunfire at the property just after 4 p.m. and arrested Markeith Cungious, 35, who was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. Bail was set at $50,000.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that Cungious was part of Brown’s security staff and had been stationed at the home when the incident unfolded, but is no longer part of the team following the arrest.

According to the LAPD, a woman and the suspect became involved in an argument, during which Cungious allegedly pulled out a CO2-style handgun, which fires plastic projectiles, and shot at the woman’s vehicle. The dispute reportedly escalated after the suspect claimed the woman refused to leave the area and drove her car over his foot. No injuries were reported and the woman was not taken to hospital.

Brown addressed the incident on Instagram, stating in part that he was unaware of any shooting at his home and that he had been inside the property at the time. LAPD confirmed he had no involvement in the confrontation.

The incident follows a separate shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Glen mansion in March, in which her property was struck by gunfire while she was home. Investigations into the Tarzana incident are ongoing.