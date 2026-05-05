Asantehene Demands Urgency on Boankra Port as Delays Threaten Investor Confidence

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II warns that continued stagnation on the nearly two-decade-old project amounts to a squandering of public funds and a signal of unreliability to investors.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has intervened directly in the long-running saga of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal, issuing a sharp warning to port authorities and government stakeholders that further delays on the project are no longer acceptable.

Speaking at the Manhyia Palace during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), led by Board Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Otumfuo expressed serious dissatisfaction with the pace of work and called on the GPHA and the Ghana Shippers Authority to treat the terminal with a new sense of urgency.

The Asantehene stressed that walking away from the project now would represent a massive waste of taxpayer funds already committed, while the absence of visible construction progress continues to deter the serious investors the project needs to succeed.

He noted that the project holds significant potential for job creation, particularly among young people, and could serve as a catalyst for broader investment in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The concerns carry added weight given the project’s track record. The Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal has progressed by just six percent of its construction target for April 2026, falling sharply short of the 20 percent milestone projected for the period. Phase one, which was originally projected for completion in the first quarter of 2025, remains unfinished, with the extended deadline of September 2026 now under pressure. The terminal has been in development for nearly 19 years, spanning multiple administrations since it was first conceived under former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The 413-acre facility in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region is designed to function as a dry port, featuring an inland clearance depot, customs-bonded and unbonded warehouses, and a light industrial zone. The first phase is reported to be over 80 percent complete and accelerating toward a targeted completion.

Responding to the Asantehene’s concerns, Asiedu Nketiah assured the Palace that the GPHA board has observed renewed construction activity and that the execution strategy has been adjusted to prioritise core terminal infrastructure, ensuring the port becomes operational as early as possible. He acknowledged that the railway link, while essential to the terminal’s long-term efficiency, carries funding requirements that could stall the broader project if pursued simultaneously. Cargo will therefore be moved by road once the main terminal facilities are ready, with government continuing to seek targeted investment for the rail component.

Justmoh Construction Limited’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Justice Amoh has issued a candid appeal for further financial support, noting that timely funding injections are required to maintain construction momentum and meet delivery timelines.

Once completed, the terminal is expected to decongest Tema Harbour, reduce logistics costs for businesses outside the coastal belt, and open faster trade corridors to northern Ghana and neighbouring landlocked countries, strengthening Ghana’s role as a regional transit hub.