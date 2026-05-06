China has positioned itself at the centre of efforts to resolve the Strait of Hormuz crisis, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meeting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday in the highest-level in-person diplomatic contact between the two countries since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, 2026.

The visit comes one week before US President Donald Trump’s scheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15, with Washington increasingly pressuring Beijing to use its economic leverage over Tehran to reopen the vital waterway. Trump has paused Project Freedom, the US naval escort operation launched to guide stranded commercial vessels through the strait, after the operation prompted Iranian attacks on American destroyers.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Araghchi that “the international community shares a common concern for the restoration of normal and safe passage of the strait” and called on parties to respond to that appeal “as soon as possible.” Iran, for its part, said it would only accept “a fair and comprehensive agreement” to end the conflict.

Financial markets responded sharply to signals of diplomatic progress. Brent crude fell more than 3 percent toward $107 a barrel after briefly surging above $126 during the latest escalation, while European equities rose roughly 1 percent and bond yields eased as lower oil prices reduced immediate inflation pressure.

Nigel Green, chief executive of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, argues that investors are systematically underpricing China’s growing role as an energy diplomacy broker. “China’s quiet emergence as the power broker in the Strait of Hormuz crisis could become one of the most important investment stories of the year,” he said, adding that Beijing is expanding its influence over the world’s most strategically important oil corridor without military intervention.

China remains Tehran’s most important economic lifeline after years of US sanctions, buying the vast majority of Iran’s oil exports, often at discounted prices. The two countries signed a 25-year strategic partnership covering infrastructure, trade and security cooperation in 2021. Beijing has also invoked a blocking rule against US sanctions on Chinese refiners buying Iranian crude for the first time, directing Chinese companies not to comply with American regulatory requirements.

Around 84 percent of crude shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz are destined for Asia, with China the world’s largest crude importer. The strait historically handled roughly 20 percent of global seaborne oil flows, though commercial traffic has slowed sharply since the conflict began.

For Ghana and other African economies, the stakes are direct. Fuel prices have risen sharply amid the disruption, with Brent above $110 adding pressure to import costs and contributing to services inflation already flagged by the Ghana Statistical Service in its April 2026 Consumer Price Index data.

Green argues the deeper market story runs beyond daily oil price swings. Investors focused on artificial intelligence-driven equity gains and strong corporate earnings are missing a structural geopolitical shift in which China is building leverage over global energy routes, shipping flows and commodity stability that will persist long after any ceasefire.