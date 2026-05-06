Air Ghana Grows Fleet to Three as New Freighter Lands

Private cargo airline Air Ghana has taken delivery of a third Boeing 737-400 freighter, registered 9G-KCT, which landed in Ghana on Tuesday May 5, bringing its total fleet of Boeing 737-400 freighters to three and strengthening the country’s air cargo capacity along West African trade corridors.

The new aircraft brings Air Ghana’s fleet of Boeing 737-400 freighters to three, enhancing its ability to move goods along key regional trade corridors, with company officials saying the addition will improve operational efficiency, increase payload capacity, and help meet rising demand for air freight services in the sub-region.

Air Ghana Chief Executive Officer Karim Traboulsi, who took over leadership of the airline following the passing of its founder Marwan Traboulsi in September 2025, said the freighter expansion is a direct response to market demand. “Ghana is positioning itself as the logistics hub of West Africa, and you cannot have a hub without spokes,” he said earlier this year, adding that by controlling its own lift capacity the airline reduces reliance on external carriers and gives Ghanaian businesses greater certainty.

The Boeing 737-400F is part of the Classic series, originally designed as a passenger aircraft in the late 1980s before being converted for cargo use, and has since gained a reputation among operators as a reliable, cost-effective option for short and medium-haul routes, making it well suited to regional logistics networks.

Air Ghana is a privately owned cargo operator with more than 30 years of experience headquartered at the Ghana Airport Cargo Centre (GACC) in Accra. It is distinct from the government’s ongoing search for a strategic partner to launch a new national carrier, a project that remains in its early stages with no investor yet finalised, no fleet acquired and no routes announced.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe indicated in January 2026 that the government aims to complete the necessary regulatory processes within 12 months, targeting a launch by the first quarter of 2027. A 10-member national airline task force established in May 2025 is overseeing the effort, which envisions a full-service carrier offering domestic routes, regional services, an integrated cargo operation and long-haul flights to Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Ghana has not operated a fully functional national airline since Ghana Airways collapsed in 2004 after years of financial difficulties and failed restructuring. A subsequent attempt, Ghana International Airlines, ceased operations in 2010.

For now, Air Ghana’s fleet expansion represents the most immediate and tangible development in the country’s aviation sector, supporting Ghana’s broader ambition to become a leading trade and logistics hub in West Africa.