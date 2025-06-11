ChatGPT Experiences Service Disruption Affecting Some Users

ChatGPT encountered service disruptions on Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 users reporting outages on Downdetector.

Affected users received “Too many concurrent requests” error messages or experienced complete failures in obtaining responses from the artificial intelligence chatbot.

OpenAI’s status page confirmed “elevated error rates” persisting for approximately seven hours, noting engineers were actively implementing mitigations. “We are still working on resolving this issue and will provide updates as progress is made,” the company stated. The disruption occurred one day after OpenAI announced reaching $10 billion in annual recurring revenue—a significant jump from its $5.5 billion ARR reported last year, despite a $5 billion operating loss in 2024.

Notably, the outage followed Saturday’s rollout of Advanced Voice enhancements for paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers, which promised improved “intonation and naturalness” for more human-like interactions. Service stability has since been restored.