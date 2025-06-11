“Unite for Progress!” – Kwabenya Manye Urges Ga Royal Family to Resolve Chieftaincy Dispute Amid Odadao Festivities

Naa Kokoi Dugbatey II Calls for Harmony as Ga State Prepares to Lift 30-Day Ban on Drumming and Noise-Making.

In a passionate appeal for unity, Naa Kokoi Dugbatey II, the Queen Mother of Kwabenya in the Ga State, has called on the people of Ga to set aside divisions and work toward collective development. Her remarks came during a crucial customary ceremony ahead of the official lifting of the 30-day ban on drumming and noise-making (Odadao).

Speaking at Odoku Adashie in Kwabenya on Tuesday, May 10, the Queen Mother specifically addressed the lingering Ga Mantse chieftaincy dispute, where two royals from the same family are locked in a legal battle for the throne.

“Father and Son Must Not Fight” – A Plea for Peace.

“You are both from the same family—father and son. One of you should step down and support the other if peace is to prevail,” Manye Dugbatey II urged, emphasizing that internal conflicts hinder the progress of the Ga State.

Her call comes as the Ga Traditional Council prepares for the final lifting of the Odadao ban on Thursday, May 12, marking the end of a month-long period of solemnity observed by Ga Mashie and surrounding communities.

Gratitude to Citizens for Respecting Tradition

The Queen Mother also expressed deep appreciation to residents, including non-indigenes, for their compliance and cooperation during the ban. “Your patience and respect for our customs have not gone unnoticed,” she said.

The ceremony featured libation pouring, prayers by priests and elders, and the symbolic beating of drums—a prelude to the full lifting of the ban. Priests and priestesses danced to ancestral rhythms, interpreting divine messages amid a charged spiritual atmosphere.

Countdown to Odadao’s End

“We have just 48 more hours until the official lifting,” the Queen Mother reminded the gathering, signaling an imminent return to normalcy.

As the Ga State navigates both cultural reverence and political tensions, Manye Dugbatey II’s message resonates as a timely call for reconciliation—one that could shape the future of Ga unity and development.

By Kingsley Asiedu