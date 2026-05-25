CDD Scholar Likens Ghana’s Fiscal Woes to Kitchen Mold

A fellow at Ghana’s Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has sparked public conversation by comparing the country’s fiscal management to a careless landlord who repeatedly floods a kitchen floor and then walks away before mopping up the mess.

Dr. Hene Aku Kwapong offered the analogy in a reflection on Ghana’s persistent struggle with inflation and Cedi depreciation, framing the economy not as a collapsing structure but as a damp kitchen quietly breeding mold beneath the surface.

In the metaphor, the Cedi represents water: necessary for daily life, but damaging when poorly managed. The mold that forms from chronic dampness stands for inflation and currency depreciation, spreading silently rather than announcing itself through any single dramatic event. “The floor has never truly dried,” Dr. Kwapong said, pointing not to inattention but to a pattern of behaviour where the source of the spillage is never removed.

The landlord in the analogy is the government. Dr. Kwapong argued that successive administrations have walked through the proverbial kitchen carrying overflowing buckets of election-year spending, expanding public payrolls, excessive borrowing, policy bailouts, and persistent fiscal deficits. Each administration spills, he contended, then moves on to ribbon-cuttings, speeches, and political campaigns, leaving ordinary citizens to navigate the slippery floor.

The consequences resonate with everyday Ghanaian experience. Businesses remain open but stop expanding. Salaries arrive but savings lose purchasing power. Workers budget with care only to find that inflation has quietly absorbed the gains from that discipline. The economy survives, but confidence drains slowly from it.

Dr. Kwapong’s remarks land in the middle of an ongoing national conversation about fiscal discipline, debt management, and currency stability, all central to Ghana’s post-crisis recovery. While headline macroeconomic indicators have improved in recent months, many citizens continue to measure economic conditions through transport fares, food prices, rent, and the daily value of the Cedi in their hands.

Beyond the wit of the metaphor lies a direct accountability argument: that Ghana’s economic clean-up exercises tend to begin only after the damage has already spread through the walls. The call, ultimately, is for the government to stop the spillage at its source and to remain in the kitchen long enough to see the floor actually dry.