Ghana Treasury Bill Market Returns to Undersubscription After Rebound

Ghana’s Treasury bill market slipped back into undersubscription this week after just two consecutive weeks of recovery, ending a brief rebound and reigniting concerns about the government’s short-term financing capacity.

The latest auction results published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) show the government targeted GH¢4.486 billion but received bids totalling GH¢4.221 billion, producing an undersubscription of GH¢264.86 million, equivalent to 5.90 percent below the borrowing target.

The government accepted only GH¢3.934 billion from available bids, leaving a total funding shortfall of GH¢551.58 million against its borrowing plan and rejecting approximately GH¢286.72 million in submitted bids that did not meet its terms.

Investor participation remained cautious across all tenors. The 91 day bill attracted GH¢2.5 billion, the 182 day instrument drew GH¢877.72 million, and the 364 day bill recorded GH¢817.12 million. The distribution reflects a continued preference for shorter duration paper, though aggregate demand still fell short of the government’s financing requirement.

Interest rates edged marginally lower despite the subdued demand. The 91 day bill rate declined from 4.9174 percent to 4.9143 percent, the 182 day eased from 7.0411 percent to 7.0406 percent, and the 364 day slipped from 10.3857 percent to 10.3716 percent. The mild easing offers some relief on borrowing costs but does not close the funding gap the auction has reopened.

The timing adds pressure on fiscal authorities. Revenue performance has already shown signs of softness, and weaker Treasury bill uptake means the government must now lean on tighter cash management, possible expenditure adjustments, or alternative financing sources to cover the shortfall. Together, these pressures add strain to near-term budget execution.

The auction outcome exposes how quickly investor appetite can shift in Ghana’s domestic debt market. After two oversubscribed auctions, demand reversed within a single cycle, signalling that confidence is still rebuilding and remains sensitive to prevailing liquidity conditions and broader market expectations.

Policymakers and market participants will watch the coming auctions closely as the government manages a narrow corridor between constrained fiscal space, cautious investor sentiment, and ongoing short-term funding obligations.