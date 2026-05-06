Casemiro Confirms Manchester United Exit, Rules Out Contract Extension

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has shut down any possibility of extending his stay at Manchester United, emphatically confirming he will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who arrived from Real Madrid for €70.65 million in 2022, has amassed 159 appearances and 26 goals for the club during what he described as four fulfilling years in England.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil on Tuesday, May 6, Casemiro was unequivocal. “I don’t think there’s a chance, there’s no chance. Mostly because of what I said, you know? Go out the big door. I think it was four beautiful, wonderful years and I am eternally grateful not only to the club, but to the fans. But I think I have to leave in good terms, I have to go out on top. I will be an eternal United fan here in England and I just have to thank all the love from the fans.”

The comments came amid growing calls from supporters for a contract extension, particularly following Casemiro’s resurgent form this season under interim manager Michael Carrick, which has been central to the club securing Champions League qualification. Casemiro’s wife was reportedly moved to tears when fans publicly pleaded for him to stay one more year.

Despite his improved performances, clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS) are said to be among those showing interest in signing him this summer.

Carrick has indicated the departure is settled. “It’s pretty clear. From both sides, it’s pretty clear, the decision,” the interim manager said, while acknowledging the emotional weight of losing the Brazilian.

Manchester United have identified Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba as a key target to fill the void left by Casemiro’s departure, with the club reportedly planning a broader midfield overhaul this summer.