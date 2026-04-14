Carlos Queiroz Takes Charge of Black Stars for 2026 World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, confirming the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician as the man tasked with leading Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The GFA’s Executive Council, working with key stakeholders, confirmed the appointment, ending weeks of uncertainty that followed Otto Addo’s exit after friendly defeats to Austria and Germany in March, just 72 days before Ghana’s opening World Cup match.

Queiroz brings unmatched World Cup credentials to the role, having taken charge of national teams at five consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments. He led South Africa to qualification for the 2002 edition, guided Portugal to the knockout phase in 2010, and managed Iran at the 2014 and 2018 tournaments. His most recent Iran spell included the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where the team defeated Wales before a group-stage exit.

Sources close to the GFA described the appointment as a short-term arrangement through the World Cup, with a review to follow after the tournament.

In his first public statement, Queiroz described the assignment as a “mission” and pledged to bring his full experience and knowledge to the role.

Ghana will face Mexico in a warmup on May 22, followed by Wales on June 2, before opening their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto. Fixtures against England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27 complete the group stage schedule.

The four-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions are making their fifth World Cup appearance, having reached the quarterfinals in 2010 before group-stage exits in 2014 and 2022.