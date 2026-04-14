From Brief Meeting to Big Blessing: Stonebwoy Narrates Story

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has shared a remarkable story of generosity and faith after receiving a brand new V8 vehicle from a man he had never met before.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, the musician recounted how the unexpected gesture unfolded during a casual outing. According to him, he had stepped out of his hotel room to unwind when he encountered a Lebanese businessman, identified as Raii.

What began as a simple conversation quickly turned into a larger discussion as more people joined the group at what he described as a business forum. During their interaction, Stonebwoy revealed that he had sold two of his cars—including his favorite V8 and a Range Rover—to finance his Ho concert.

The revelation caught Raii’s attention. After quietly making a phone call, the businessman later invited Stonebwoy and his team to pick up a vehicle. To the artist’s surprise, he was handed a brand new V8 without paying a single cedi.

“I have never met him before in my life. Under 72 hours,” Stonebwoy said, visibly moved by the gesture.

The award-winning musician expressed deep gratitude, noting that it was the first time anyone had gifted him a car, let alone a brand new 2025 model. He described the experience as a powerful reminder of his faith in God, emphasizing that blessings often come through unexpected people.