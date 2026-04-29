Canada Backs Morocco’s Autonomy Plan as Basis for Moroccan Sahara

Canada “affirms recognition” of Morocco’s autonomy plan as a “basis for a mutually acceptable solution” to the regional conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in a statement published on Tuesday in Ottawa by Canada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following a previous phone conversation between Anita Indira Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

The statement also underlined that, acknowledging “the importance” of the issue of Sahara to Morocco, Canada noted the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2797 on October 31, 2025, and will act accordingly.

Emphasizing “the need to reach a lasting, just, and mutually acceptable political settlement in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions,” the Canadian ministry’s statement describes the autonomy plan presented by Morocco as “a serious and credible initiative in achieving a just and lasting settlement of the conflict.”

This shift in Canada’s position comes ahead of an “official visit to Morocco” by Minister Anand “in the coming weeks,” which will provide an opportunity “to further discuss the two countries’ relations and to deepen discussions on Sahara,” the statement concludes.