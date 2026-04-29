PIWAK CEO Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti Wins 2025 Most Influential Natural Health Entrepreneur Award

The Chief Executive Officer of PIWAK Natural Health, Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti, has been honoured as the 2025 Most Influential Natural Health Entrepreneur of the Year at the prestigious Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards.

The award was presented during the 16th edition of the ceremony, held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra. The event brought together leading figures across multiple industries under the theme, “Entrepreneurship as a Catalyst for Ghana’s Economic Transformation.”

Celebrating Innovation and Impact

The ceremony emphasized the need for sustainable innovation, efficient time use, and the integration of technology to bridge gaps across industries, particularly in healthcare. It also highlighted the contributions of entrepreneurs in sectors such as insurance, shipping, media, and natural healthcare.

Dr. Mortoti was recognised for his outstanding contributions to herbal medicine research and healthcare delivery in Ghana, particularly through the development and promotion of the widely known 3P Garlic Mixture. His work has positioned PIWAK Natural Health as a trusted name in Ghana’s herbal medicine space.

The Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards aims to identify and celebrate individuals and organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable impact in their respective industries. It also seeks to promote sustainable operational practices and recognize achievements that contribute significantly to national development.

Acceptance and Vision for the Future

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Dr. Mortoti expressed gratitude to the organizers, his team at PIWAK Natural Health, and Ghanaians for their continued support and patronage.

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to advancing research and improving the formulation of its flagship product, emphasizing that innovation remains central to its mission.

Dr. Mortoti also used the platform to call on the government of Ghana to strengthen support for herbal medicine practitioners. He advocated integrating herbal medicine into Ghana’s mainstream healthcare system, including making it available in public hospitals to enhance access to quality healthcare.

Call for Collaboration in Healthcare

The award-winning entrepreneur, Dr. Prince Nelson Mortoti, urged key stakeholders, including the Food and Drugs Authority of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine, to collaborate more effectively in addressing challenges within the healthcare sector.

He emphasized the importance of standardizing herbal medicine practices and integrating traditional knowledge with scientific research to improve healthcare delivery.

“Let us work together to address the challenges facing the industry and drive towards a more robust healthcare system in Ghana. Healthcare is not only a vital aspect of society but also a foundational pillar for socio-economic progress,” he stated.

Dr. Mortoti further underscored the global relevance of herbal medicine, citing key insights from the World Health Organization. According to WHO, traditional and herbal medicine remains a critical component of healthcare delivery worldwide, with approximately 70% to 80% of people in many developing regions – particularly in Africa – relying on it as a primary source of healthcare. He noted that this highlights the urgent need for Ghana to invest in and strengthen the sector, similar to advancements seen in countries such as India and China.

A Milestone for Ghana’s Herbal Industry

Dr. Mortoti’s recognition marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s natural health sector, reinforcing the growing relevance of herbal medicine in modern healthcare. His work continues to bridge the gap between traditional remedies and scientific advancement, contributing to improved health outcomes and economic growth.

The award not only celebrates individual excellence but also highlights the broader potential of Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem in shaping a resilient and innovative future.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Founder of the defunct UT Bank, delivered a thought-provoking address centered on the critical role of time, innovation, and technology in driving entrepreneurial success.

He emphasized that time remains the most valuable resource in both business and national development, stressing that “whatever we seek to achieve is ultimately anchored on how effectively we utilize time.” He further underscored the importance of leveraging technology and fostering innovation to bridge existing gaps across industries, particularly within the healthcare sector.

Captain Amoabeng also highlighted the significant contributions of entrepreneurs in sectors such as insurance, shipping, media, and natural healthcare, noting that their efforts continue to play a vital role in advancing Ghana’s economic transformation.

Key Personalities in Attendance

The event was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Mr. Sam Ato Gaisie – Founder of Entepreneurs Foundation Ghana, H.E Huseyin Gungor – Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Syed Nauzer Idid Bin Syed Yusoff Idid – Malaysia High Commissioner, Mr. Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah – Chairman of I-Zone Limited, Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng – Founder of PK Amoabeng Leadership Foundation, Dr. Mrs. Kate Quartey-Papafio – Chief Executive Officer of Reroy Group, Mr. David Osei Amankwah – Managing Director of David Walter Limited, Dr. Theresa Oppong-Beeko – Chief Executive Officer of Manet Group, H.E Jean Claude Galea Malia, Ms. Esther Cobbah – Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa)