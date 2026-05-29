Calls for Transparency Grow Amid NAIMOS Leadership Reports

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten / Muhammad Faisal Mustapha….

Ghana’s renewed battle against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, has once again entered the national spotlight following reports suggesting the possible replacement of Col. Dominic Buah as Operations Director of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS).

The reports have triggered intense debate among environmental advocates, security analysts and sections of the Ghanaian public who view continuity in leadership as critical to sustaining momentum in the fight against environmental destruction.

For many citizens, the issue extends beyond a routine administrative reshuffle. It raises deeper questions about the future direction of Ghana’s anti galamsey campaign at a time when illegal mining continues to devastate rivers, forests, cocoa farms and entire rural communities.

Over the years, galamsey has evolved from a localized environmental problem into a major national security and governance concern. Successive governments have struggled to contain the activities of illegal mining syndicates whose operations have severely polluted water bodies and degraded large portions of Ghana’s natural ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, Col. Dominic Buah has emerged as one of the key public faces of the current anti illegal mining enforcement architecture. Under his operational leadership, NAIMOS has intensified coordinated raids, surveillance operations and stakeholder engagements aimed at disrupting illegal mining networks across affected regions.

Supporters of the ongoing campaign argue that abrupt leadership changes at this stage could weaken operational coordination and embolden criminal mining groups seeking opportunities to reorganize.

Environmental policy observers warn that anti galamsey efforts require consistency, institutional stability and sustained political backing if meaningful progress is to be achieved.

“The fight against illegal mining is not a short term political exercise,” one environmental governance analyst noted. “It requires continuity, strategic discipline and insulation from external pressures.”

The concerns surrounding the reported replacement stem partly from Ghana’s past experiences, where interruptions in enforcement campaigns often coincided with renewed illegal mining activities in vulnerable communities.

In several mining zones across the country, local residents have repeatedly complained about the destruction of rivers that once served as primary sources of drinking water and irrigation for farming activities.

Environmental scientists continue to warn that if illegal mining remains unchecked, Ghana could face severe long term ecological and economic consequences, including water shortages, declining agricultural productivity and irreversible forest depletion.

For this reason, many observers believe leadership transitions within institutions spearheading the anti galamsey campaign must be handled with exceptional caution and transparency.

Critics of the reported move fear that changing operational leadership without a clearly communicated strategy could create uncertainty within enforcement structures and diminish public confidence in the government’s commitment to fighting galamsey.

At the heart of the debate lies a broader national concern: whether Ghana’s anti illegal mining agenda can remain independent of political influence and vested interests.

While governments retain the constitutional authority to make administrative appointments and changes, governance experts insist that decisions involving critical national security and environmental protection operations must prioritize the national interest above all else.

Public trust, they argue, depends largely on the perception that anti-galamsey institutions are protected from interference and are empowered to operate without fear or favor.

“Ghanaians want reassurance that the fight against galamsey is not selective,” a governance advocate stated. “Citizens need to believe that environmental protection remains a genuine national priority.”

The controversy has also reignited discussions about the political implications of galamsey ahead of future electoral cycles.

Illegal mining has increasingly become one of Ghana’s most politically sensitive issues, with citizens closely monitoring how political leaders respond to environmental degradation and allegations of complicity involving influential individuals.

Political analysts argue that the handling of the galamsey crisis could significantly shape public perception of the governing administration and influence voter confidence in the years ahead.

For the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the issue presents both a governance challenge and a political test.

Many voters, particularly young people and environmental activists, are demanding stronger accountability, stricter enforcement and greater transparency in dealing with illegal mining operations.

Observers caution that any perception of inconsistency or reluctance in confronting galamsey could carry political consequences for parties seeking long term public trust.

President John Dramani Mahama therefore faces mounting pressure to reassure citizens that the government’s anti galamsey commitment remains unwavering and uncompromised.

Several civil society voices have called for careful reconsideration of any leadership changes that could potentially disrupt ongoing operations within NAIMOS.

According to analysts, maintaining operational continuity during critical enforcement phases is essential for sustaining intelligence gathering, inter agency coordination and public cooperation.

Others argue that if changes are deemed necessary, government must clearly communicate the strategic rationale behind such decisions to avoid speculation and public mistrust.

Transparency, they insist, remains central to preserving confidence in the integrity of the anti illegal mining campaign.

Beyond politics, the debate ultimately reflects a deeper national struggle over Ghana’s environmental future and the protection of resources for generations yet unborn.

Across affected communities, ordinary citizens continue to witness the direct consequences of illegal mining, from polluted rivers and destroyed farmlands to increased health and livelihood challenges.

For many Ghanaians, the anti galamsey campaign represents more than an environmental initiative; it symbolizes the country’s determination to defend the rule of law and preserve its natural heritage.

“The destruction caused by galamsey affects every Ghanaian,” an environmental campaigner remarked. “This is about safeguarding the nation’s future.”

As discussions surrounding the reported replacement continue, many citizens are calling for calm, transparency and a renewed national commitment to combating illegal mining without compromise.

The government now faces the difficult task of balancing administrative discretion with growing public expectations for consistency and accountability in one of Ghana’s most important national battles.

Ultimately, the success or failure of the anti galamsey campaign will not be judged solely by rhetoric, but by the willingness of leaders to make decisions that strengthen enforcement institutions and protect the national interest.

At this critical moment, many Ghanaians believe the strongest signal the government can send is one of continuity, resolve and unwavering commitment to the protection of Ghana’s environment.

Whether through retaining experienced operational leadership or introducing reforms that genuinely strengthen enforcement capacity, the overriding objective must remain clear: safeguarding Ghana’s rivers, forests and farmlands from the devastating impact of illegal mining.

For a nation increasingly defined by the urgency of environmental protection, the choices made today may shape Ghana’s ecological and political future for decades to come.