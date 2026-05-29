Over 3.6 Million Ghanaians Living With Mental Health Conditions

More than three million Ghanaians are living with mild mental health conditions while a further 600,000 are battling severe mental health disorders, according to figures cited by the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) at a project close-out event in Sunyani on Wednesday.

Raphael Godlove Ahenu made the remarks at the closing and learning summit of the Resilient City for Adolescents (RCA) project at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region. He warned that stress and socio-economic pressures were the primary drivers of the growing mental health burden, and that stigma and inadequate access to care were keeping most sufferers from seeking help.

“Many people are suffering in silence,” Ahenu said, adding that poor awareness within families was allowing conditions to worsen before intervention.

He raised particular alarm about the state of Ghana’s psychiatric workforce, noting that only 38 psychiatric doctors are currently serving the entire country’s population. He called on the government to treat the passage of the pending mental health bill as an urgent priority, saying delays were directly hampering efforts to improve services and protect vulnerable people.

“We can’t have a country with a large number of people facing mental health challenges and yet have only 38 psychiatric doctors serving the entire population,” he said, adding that enacting the bill would compel the allocation of resources for training, recruitment and deployment of mental health professionals at scale.

The close-out session marked the completion of the three-year RCA project, which was funded by a £300,000 grant from Fondation Botnar, channelled through Ecorys United Kingdom. GloMeF implemented the project in partnership with the Indigenous Women Empowerment Network and Citizens Watch Ghana across the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities. The project, part of Fondation Botnar’s Healthy Cities for Adolescents Initiative, aimed to equip young people to become active citizens and to participate in social, political and economic decision-making at the community level.

During the summit, adolescent participants showcased skills acquired through the project, including fashion design, information and communications technology (ICT), baking, hairdressing and soap making. Speakers from the Sunyani Adolescent Parliament urged stakeholders to sustain the structures and platforms established during the project.

Ahenu called for stronger collaboration between schools, health professionals and community organisations to ensure timely support for young people, urging that early intervention was the most effective way to prevent mild mental health conditions from developing into severe ones. He also pressed for greater inclusion of young people in the decisions that shape their environments.