Burkina Faso Export Ban Floods Ghana’s Egg Market, Traders Demand Action

Ghana’s poultry industry is under mounting financial strain as a prolonged ban on egg exports to Burkina Faso floods the domestic market with surplus stock, depressing prices and eroding incomes along the supply chain.

The Poultry Farmers, Egg Sellers and Exporters Association has called for urgent government intervention to resolve the trade impasse, which has persisted for more than two months and severed one of the sector’s most important regional export channels.

The export suspension is linked to health concerns arising from Ghana’s previous avian influenza outbreak, with Burkinabè authorities yet to formally lift restrictions through official channels. Stakeholders say the absence of a clear policy resolution has prolonged uncertainty and weakened confidence among exporters.

The consequences are tangible at the market level. Abena Amankwaa, an egg supplier at Koforidua Central Market, said the inability to access external markets has weakened demand and forced sellers to offload perishable stock at reduced margins. A crate of eggs currently trades between GH¢50 and GH¢55, and industry observers warn of further downward pressure if the glut persists. For farmers already contending with high feed and production costs, sustained price declines could prove financially damaging.

The disruption carries mixed effects across the broader economy. Bakers and food processors say lower egg prices are reducing input costs and enabling higher output. Some households are benefiting from improved affordability. However, economists caution that these downstream gains are temporary and do not offset the structural damage accumulating within the poultry sector itself.

The episode compounds existing difficulties facing Ghana’s egg and poultry producers. Ghana’s poultry industry is already under pressure from cheap imports, high feed costs, and limited policy support. Last month, Saudi Arabia also imposed a ban on Ghanaian poultry and table egg exports, citing avian influenza concerns, further narrowing the country’s export options.

Industry stakeholders are urging the government to pursue diplomatic engagement with Burkina Faso to restore export flows. They are also calling for stronger sanitary and phytosanitary protocols, improved disease surveillance, and clearer communication frameworks with regional trading partners to prevent similar disruptions from recurring. Analysts warn that if the market imbalance persists, producers may cut output, leading to job losses and reduced investment across the poultry value chain.